‘Foursome’ Exclusive: Andie & Josh Attempt To Be Just Friends In Season 3

In this EXCLUSIVE clip from ‘Foursome’s third season, Andie confronts Josh about the state of their relationship — which is only slightly awkward because she’s straddling him, we swear.

Jenn McAllister, 21, is back for a third season of Foursome on YouTube Red starting on November 1, and HollywoodLife.com has this EXCLUSIVE preview just for you. Jenn’s Andie finally comes face-to-face with her crush, Josh (Cameron Moulene, 23), to address the fact that they’ve never really been friends. “It feels like all we’ve ever done is just hurt each other,” Andie tells Josh, who she’s straddling during a CPR seminar. “We’ve never really been friends. I’ve just been Alex’s little sister and you’ve been… you know, my brother’s friend I’ve had a crush on.” Ouch.

Josh doesn’t agree, but Andie points out that they’ve never been honest each other which isn’t exactly the definition of friendship. Andie’s goal? To start over, as friends, if Josh will have her. So, can these two put their drama in the past and actually be friends… or is this just the start of more trouble? Tune into Foursome‘s third season HERE to find out!

Oh, and FYI: Foursome is chock full of YouTube stars you know and love, just like Jenn! The series also stars Logan Paul, 22, Rickey Thompson, 21, who are both featured in the third and new season. So exciting!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think that Foursome‘s Andie and Josh can be JUST friends this time around? Comment below, let us know!