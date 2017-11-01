Is Amber Portwood Pregnant? — ‘Teen Mom’ Star Reportedly Expecting Baby No. 2 With New BF

Another ‘Teen Mom’ baby may be on its way into the world! Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are expecting their first baby together, a new report claims. This would be her second child.

Amber Portwood is reportedly pregnant! Just months after getting together with Andrew Glennon, the Teen Mom OG star is expecting her second child, according to Radar Online. “There are rumors around town that Amber is pregnant,” an insider tells the site, adding that Andrew is the rumored father. Interestingly, Amber has been much less active on social media recently than she normally is, and noticeably hasn’t been posting many full body shots in recent months. “I know I’ve been MIA,” she tweeted on Oct. 26. “However, I just want to say I’m happier than ever and focusing on family.”

Earlier this year, Amber ended her relationship with Matt Baier after finding out that he offered her Teen Mom OG costar, Catelynn Lowell, Xanax, despite claiming to be clean of drugs. He admitted to relapsing, and the pair wound up calling off their wedding in the spring. From there, they filmed an upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp, during which Amber met Andrew, a crew member on the show. Although Amber kept quiet about the relationship at first, she and Andrew went public with their love at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 28. They looked so in love on the red carpet!

Radar has no specific information about Amber’s pregnancy, including when she is due or how far along she is. However, it certainly has been a big year for Teen Mom pregnancies, as Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska ALL welcomed new additions in 2017. Let’s see if 2018 shapes up to be the same way!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber is really expecting another child?!