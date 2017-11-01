Freeform’s ’25 Days Of Christmas’ Full Schedule: ‘Elf’ & More Holiday Faves

It’s getting to be that time of the year again! Freeform has released the full schedule for its annual ’25 Days of Christmas,’ and you just need to go ahead and set your DVR now!

Halloween is over, so that means we’re only a handful of weeks away from the holiday season! Every year, Freeform goes all out with its 25 Days of Christmas movie marathon. The network has released the full 2017 schedule, and this year is looking to be the best yet. Our fave holiday movies like Elf, The Santa Clause, Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, The Polar Express, and more. Don’t lie, you know you’re looking forward to getting cozy on the couch with a cup of hot chocolate to watch these festive faves! Check out the full schedule below!

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas kicks off on Dec. 1. If you’re looking to get in the holiday spirit a little earlier, Freeform is expanding its holiday cheer with its Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas. Starting Nov. 18, the network will be airing movies to get you ready for December! How did we get so lucky? Thanks, Freeform!

Friday, December 1

7:30am/6:30c Eloise at Christmastime

11am/10c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1pm/12c Jack Frost (1979)

2pm/1c The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:35pm/2:35c The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:35pm/3:35c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

7:05pm/6:05c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:15pm/8:15c Elf

11:25pm/10:25c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

1:30am/12:30c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

Saturday, December 2

7am/6c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9am/8c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

9:30am/8:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

1:05pm/12:05c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:10pm/2:10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50pm/3:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

7pm/6c Elf

9:10pm/8:10c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:50pm/10:50c The Polar Express

Sunday, December 3

7am/6c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

7:30/6:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

9am/8c A Dennis the Menace Christmas

11:05am/10:05c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10pm/12:10c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:15pm/1:15c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55pm/2:55c The Polar Express

6:05pm/5:05c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:45pm/7:45c The Santa Claus

10:50pm/9:50c The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus

12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town

Monday, December 4

7:30am/6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

11am/10c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12:30pm/11:30c Arthur Christmas

2:30pm/1:30c The Santa Claus

4:35pm/3:35c The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus

6:40pm/5:40c Elf

8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am/11c Four Christmases

Tuesday, December 5

7:30am/6:30c The Mistle-Tones

12:30pm/11:30c Four Christmases

2:30pm/1:30c Angry Angel

4:35pm/3:35c Elf

6:45pm/5:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:55pm/7:55c The Polar Express

12am/11c Eloise at Christmastime

Wednesday, December 6

7:30am/6:30c Snowglobe

12pm/11c Angry Angel

2:05pm/1:05c Eloise at Christmastime

4:15pm/3:15c Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

6:45pm/5:45c The Polar Express

8:50pm/7:50c Elf

12am/11c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Thursday, December 7

7am/6c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

11am/10c Snow Day

1pm/12c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

4:45pm/3:45c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:50pm/5:50c Elf

9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

12am/11c A Dennis the Menace Christmas

Friday, December 8

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy

7:30am/6:30c A Dennis the Menace Christmas

11am/10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40pm/11:40c Eloise at Christmas

2:45pm/1:45c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story Marathon

4:50pm/3:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

9pm/8c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

11:30pm/10:30c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

12am/11c Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 9

7am/6c Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July

9:05am/8:05c Eloise at Christmastime

11:10am/10:10c Arthur Christmas

1:15pm/12:15c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

5:55pm/4:55c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

Santa Clause Double Feature

6:25pm/5:25c The Santa Clause

8:35pm/7:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:55am/11:55c Jack Frost (1979)

Sunday, December 10

7am/6c Jack Frost (1979)

8am/7c Snow Day

10:05am/9:05c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

12:10pm/11:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:15pm/1:15c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:20pm/3:20c The Santa Clause

6:30pm/5:30c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:40pm/7:40c Elf

10:50pm/9:50c Four Christmases

1am/12c The Year Without a Santa Claus

Monday, December 11

7am/6c The Bells of Fraggle Rock

7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11am/10c The Little Drummer Boy

11:30am/10:30c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

1:35pm/12:35c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:40pm/1:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:40pm/2:40c Four Christmases

5:50pm/4:50c Elf

8pm/7c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

9pm/8c The Polar Express

12am/11c Eloise at Christmastime

Tuesday, December 12

7am/6c Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

7:30am/6:30c Eloise at Christmastime

11am/10c Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town

12:10pm/11:10c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

2:20pm/1:20c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4pm/3c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6:40pm/5:40c The Polar Express

8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause

12am/11c Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

Wednesday, December 13

7am/6 ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

7:30am/6:30c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11am/10c Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

12:10pm/11:10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50pm/12:50c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4:30pm/3:30c Elf

6:40pm/5:40c The Santa Clause

8:50pm/7:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12am/11c The Year Without a Santa Claus

1am/12c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Thursday, December 14

7am/6c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

8:30am/7:30c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

11am/10c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

11:30am/10:30c Christmas Cupid

1:30pm/12:30c Elf

3:40pm/2:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:40pm/3:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45pm/5:45c Four Christmases

8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am/11c Angry Angel

Friday, December 15

7am/6c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9am/8c The Little Drummer Boy

11am/10c Eloise at Christmastime

1pm/12c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3pm/2c Angry Angel

5pm/4c Four Christmases

7:10pm/6:10c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:20pm/8:20c Elf

11:30pm/10:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30am/12:30c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 16

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy

7:30am/6:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:35am/8:35c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

10:05am/9:05c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

11:35am/10:35c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

1:05pm/12:05c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45pm/1:45c The Polar Express

4:55pm/3:55c The Santa Clause

7:05pm/6:05c Elf

9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55pm/10:55 Christmas with the Kranks

Sunday, December 17

7am/6c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30am/7:30c Christmas with the Kranks

10:40am/9:40c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:20pm/12:20c The Polar Express

2:30pm/1:30c Disney’s Prep & Landing

3pm/2c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

3:30pm/2:30c The Santa Clause

5:35pm/4:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:15pm/7:15c Disney’s Frozen

10:45pm/9:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:55am/11:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Monday, December 18

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy

7:30am/6:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

8:35am/7:35c Four Christmases

10:40am/9:40c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:50pm/11:50c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:25pm/2:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:30pm/4:30c Disney’s Frozen

8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

9pm/8c Elf

12am/11c Arthur Christmas

Tuesday, December 19

7am/6c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

7:30am/6:30c Arthur Christmas

9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

12:20pm/12:20c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

1:20pm/12:20c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:30pm/2:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:30pm/3:30c Elf

6:40pm/5:40c Christmas with the Kranks

8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am/11c Angry Angel

Wednesday, December 20

7am/6c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

7:30am/6:30c The Mistle-Tones

9:30am/8:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:30am/9:30c Angry Angel

12:30pm/11:30c Eloise at Christmastime

2:30pm/1:30c The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:30pm/2:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:35pm/3:35c Christmas with the Kranks

6:40pm/5:40c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:50pm/7:50c Elf

12am/11c Four Christmases

Thursday, December 21

7am/6c Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

8am/7c Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

8:30am/7:30c Jack Frost

9:30am/8:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

10:35am/9:35c Eloise at Christmastime

12:35pm/11:35c Holiday in Handcuffs

2:35pm/1:35c Christmas with the Kranks

4:35pm/2:35c Four Christmases

6:40pm/5:40c Elf

8:50pm/7:50c The Polar Express

10:55pm/9:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12am/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Friday, December 22

7am/6c Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

8am/7c Christmas with the Kranks

10:05am/9:05c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:05am/10:05c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

1:15pm/12:15c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:20pm/1:20c The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:20pm/2:20c Arthur Christmas

5:25pm/4:25c The Polar Express

Santa Clause Double Feature

7:30pm/6:30c The Santa Clause

9:40pm/8:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:50pm/10:50c Elf

Saturday, December 23

7am/6c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:10am/8:10c Four Christmases

11:15am/10:15c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:50pm/11:50c Elf

3pm/2c The Santa Clause

5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:10pm/6:10c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:20pm/8:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12am/11c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 24

7am/6c A Dennis the Menace Christmas

9:05am/8:05c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:05am/10:05c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:10am/11:10c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:15pm/1:15c The Polar Express

4:25pm/3:25c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

6:35pm/5:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15pm/8:15c Elf

11:25pm/10:25c The Santa Clause

1:30am/12:30c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Monday, December 25

7am/6c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

7:30am/6:30c Disney’s Prep & Landing

8am/7c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

8:30am/7:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11am/10c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35pm/11:35c The Polar Express

2:35pm/1:35c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

4:45pm/3:45c The Santa Clause

6:45pm/5:45c Elf

8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am/11c Four Christmases

HollywoodLifers, what is your favorite holiday movie? Let us know!