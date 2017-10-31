Wendy Williams Rocks Statue Of Liberty Costume With Green Hair On Halloween Show

How you booin’? Wendy Williams knows how to do Halloween! The host dressed as Lady Liberty for her Halloween show! She stunned in a sparkling, green gown with matching hair! See the epic pics!

Call her, Lady Liberty! Wendy Williams, 53, dressed as the Statue of Liberty for her Halloween costume debut and she owned it! The talk show host entered the stage in a shining, green gown with a matching crown. Wendy also debuted her curly, green hair to go with her costume and we loved her look! See her costume, below. Wendy was later joined by her friend, Jerry O’Connell, who entered the stage dressed as Kim Kardashian, 37. However, he, or should we say she, was joined by two mannequin dolls, who portrayed a pregnant Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Wendy joined the slew of morning talk show hosts and anchors who dressed up for the holiday. The anchors of Good Morning America paid tribute to the biggest superheroes of 2017 — Wonder Woman [Robin Roberts], Black Widow [Lara Spencer], Baby Groot [Ginger Zee], Superman/Clark Kent [George Stephanpoulos] and Thor [Michael Strahan]. The group filmed a pre-taped skit, where they saved the the world from bank robbers. Then it was time for the anchors of The Today Show to debut their Halloween costumes!

The morning show hosts of Today put on a country concert in the Plaza in New York City for a packed crowd! On a makeshift stage, made to look like the Grand Ole Opry the anchors paid tribute to country’s biggest stars — Dolly Parton [Matt Lauer], Kenny Rogers [Savannah Guthrie], Willie Nelson [Al Roker], Blake Shelton [Hoda Kotb], Miley Cyrus [Kathie Lee Gifford], Nilly Ray Cyrus [Carson Daly] and Shania Twain [Megyn Kelly]. They performed an epic country concert and were joined by major stars, including, Billy Ray, Shania, and Reba McEntire who MC’ed the entire concert! Watch the concert here.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Wendy’s costume?