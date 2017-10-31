Wendy Williams: Twitter Goes Wild With Memes After She Faints On Live TV

Poor Wendy Williams. She suffered a horrific health scare during the Oct. 31 episode of her daytime talk show, when she fainted on live TV. And now, Twitter is having a field day by mocking her with memes.

Will Wendy Williams, 53, ever catch a break? Just weeks after it was rumored that her husband of nearly 20 years, Kevin Hunter, cheated on her, the daytime talk show host fainted on live TV, during the Oct. 31 episode of her show. It was incredibly scary to watch, as it was caught on camera and happened in front of a live studio audience. But fortunately, Wendy has since recovered and she was even able to finish the episode while joking about the situation. As a matter of fact, many people are now laughing about her health scare, so she’s not the only one making jokes about it.

Following the scary ordeal, Twitter lit up with hilarious memes that poke fun at Wendy’s fainting spell. If she wasn’t totally fine right now, we wouldn’t think these are funny, but her rep confirms she’s feeling much better. And isn’t laughter the best medicine? “Wendy is feeling much better,” a rep for the talk show told HollywoodLife.com in a statement. “She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show.”

So now that we got that out of the way, why don’t you take a look at some of the funniest Wendy Williams memes below — ones that specifically mock the talk show host’s fainting spell. And once again, we must note, this is all in good fun, as we love Wendy Williams and are thankful she’s okay.

Honestly I tried so hard not to laugh at Wendy Williams fainting but after I found out she was ok, this was me.😂😂😭💀 pic.twitter.com/c5IGTnIFNm — Napturally_Breezy (@napturally17) October 31, 2017

I watched that Wendy Williams faint like pic.twitter.com/DWMUlprmx5 — Sniper Gawd Usopp (@ChixGawd) October 31, 2017

why is wendy williams fainting basically bob seeing a demodog pic.twitter.com/qWiCeYfTuo — juleanna (@actualgigihadid) October 31, 2017

WENDY WILLIAMS CHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/0sC4iEtjDL — Squintin Tarantino (@QETHAGAWD) October 31, 2017

