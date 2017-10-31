Queen Latifah & More Celebs & Fans Send Love To Wendy Williams After Fainting Scare

Wendy Williams gave viewers quite the scare when she fainted on LIVE TV during her Halloween show. The host overheated and collapsed on stage. Now, celebs and fans are sending her well wishes!

Wendy Williams, 53, is on the mend after she fainted and collapsed on stage during her LIVE Halloween show. The talk show host was more than halfway through her show — where she was dressed as Lady Liberty — when she began to overheat. She took the podium to kick off the “How You Doin” Halloween Costume Contest, when she didn’t appear to be feeling well. She fainted and collapsed to the floor, and celebrities and fans were quick to react. See their sweet messages for Wendy, below.

Just as she was about to begin the last segment of her Halloween show, Wendy went blank-faced and silent. Then, she began stumbling backward and became extremely wide-eyed. Wendy then fell to the floor as the audience gasped in concern, and that’s when a cameraman ran to help her. Luckily, she is doing much better now, as she reassured concerned fans that she overheated in her heavy Halloween gown. After a brief commercial break, Wendy championed and came back on stage to finish the show. She even made a joke as the show came to a close — “Was I passed out for that long?!” she asked, sarcastically.

A rep for the talk show host released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com: “Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show.”

Prayers up for the Sister Wendy Williams! — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) October 31, 2017

There’s literally nothing funny about Wendy Williams fainting. If you’re making a joke about it, you’re trash. — Out Rae Geous (@_TheOpinion) October 31, 2017

Wendy Williams just collapsed on stage on live tv today on Halloween. Pray for her. #WendyWilliams — Sofia (@womantrueooh) October 31, 2017

Oh my @WendyWilliams girl, you cannot do that to us! My heart sank. Glad youre okay . — Josse (@JesseInUrMessy) October 31, 2017

We are glad to hear Wendy is feeling much better after her faint scare, and we are keeping her in our thoughts!

