Houston Astros Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream — Watch Game 6 Of The World Series

Scary good. Game 6 of the most tense World Series ever will continue when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros on Halloween, Oct. 31st at 8:20pm EST. Watch live from Dodger Stadium online here!

Incredible. MLB’s 2017 World Series may be the most exciting championship series in the history of the game. There have been two extra innings games, a record-breaking number of home runs and the pitching has been amazing too. With a 3-2 series lead, The Houston Astros have a chance at winning it all in game 6 as the head into rowdy Chavez Ravine for a road game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Going on the mound in this critical game for Houston will be Kate Upton‘s main squeeze, Justin Verlander and the Dodgers will look to Rich Hill to keep their hopes alive. Baseball fans can watch the entire game online via FOX Sports. WATCH Houston Astros Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers LIVE STREAM Here.

Justin has been a beast in the postseason. The righthander is throwing smoke and even though he gave up 3 runs in his last outing during game 2 against the Dodgers, he still got the win in one of the most memorable games of the World Series. Justin’s 2017 ERA is 3.16, the dude can change speeds well, and was completely dominant in the ALCS against the New York Yankees. The Dodgers will put Rich Hill on the bump against Justin with everything on the line. Dodgers fans have to be hoping that Rich can do better than their ace Clayton Kershaw who was knocked around in their game 5 loss.

On the line for these two teams in game 6 is only everything. If the Dodgers get the win, they will live to see a game 7 at home on Nov.1st. If the Astros win, it is all over and they will be declared the 2017 World Series champions, on Halloween no less, having defeated the best team in the NL, 4 games to 2. This series has been terrifying to watch and expect this game on Halloween to be scarier than any horror movie.

