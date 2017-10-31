Daughter, 16, Finds Parents Dead In Car Crash, Just Weeks After They Survive Vegas Shooting

This is completely devastating. A couple who survived the shooting in Las Vegas were found dead just two weeks later by their 16-year-old daughter after a tragic car accident. Get the upsetting details here.

We’re completely heartbroken over this. Lorraine and Dennis Carver tragically lost their lives in a car accident on Oct. 16 — just two weeks after the couple escaped the deadliest shooting in American history. Their car went off the road near their gated community in Riverside CA, and struck a cinder block column, which ripped off their vehicle’s rear axle and ruptured the gas tank, according to Officer William Strom of the California Highway Patrol who spoke to ABC News. The car then spun and hit another cinder block column, causing it to roll and burst into flames. They were the only people in the car, and the reason for the accident remains unknown. Click here to see pics of some of the saddest deaths of 2017.

Their 16-year-old daughter, Madison, found her parents’ car on fire after she heard the crash and ran half a mile to the site of the accident, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Madison’s older sister Brooke, 20, posted about the incident in a Facebook post. “Our beautiful, amazing, and strong parents were in a tragic and fatal car crash just down the street from my house,” Brooke wrote on Oct. 20. “Our parents couldn’t have done more for us, they truly did make sure we had anything and everything we could ever want, including love which will last a lifetime.”

Brooke also used the post to write a heartfelt letter to her parents. “Thank you for giving us the blessed lives we live, and thank you for teaching us everything we need for the rest of our lives in 16 and 20 short years,” she wrote. “Everything was always a lesson with you Dad, and now I know why. Mom, you always made everything a party, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have all those memories. We love you, and can’t wait to see you again.” Our hearts go out to Brooke and Madison during this extremely difficult time.

This news is especially devastating considering everything the couple had recently gone through. Dennis heroically used his body to shield Lorraine from gunman Stephen Paddock’s bullets in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. “We are safe,” Lorraine wrote on Facebook that night, “prayers for us all.”

Our thoughts are with all of Dennis and Lorraine’s loved ones. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences below.