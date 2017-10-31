‘Today Show’ Puts On Country Concert For Halloween: Blake Shelton & More Stars Show Up

The anchors of ‘The Today Show’ kept it country for their big Halloween costume debut! Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer and the crew paid tribute to country’s biggest stars, with the help of Blake Shelton, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!

The Today Show hosts brought the country spook to the Plaza in New York City! Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, Carson Daly, and Megyn Kelly, all paid tribute to country’s biggest stars. They performed an epic country concert on an outside stage; a makeshift set made to look like the Grande Ole Opry. And, Reba McEntire showed up to MC the entire concert! Carson Daly opened the Halloween special dressed as Billy Rae Cyrus. He entered the stage with a guitar in hand, a mullet in the back of his head and then, Billy, himself showed up! The pair sang Billy’s hit, “Achey Breaky Heart”. Then, Al Roker emerged out of a cloud of smoke, from a pickup truck as Willie Nelson; braids and all. He sang “On The Road Again”, with a guitar in hand. Then, Megyn Kelly hit the stage as Shania Twain in “Man I Feel Like A Woman”. Megyn rocked a black wig and a corset, just like Shania’s music video. And, Shania later showed up — dressed as a sexy cheetah — and praised Megyn for her amazing look!

Hoda Kotb came out of the Opry doors as Blake Shelton, and then he showed up! The duo sang together, where the hosts later announced that Blake would perform a Halloween concert. Kathie Lee Gifford showed up on a Voice chair, dressed as Miley Cyrus! She rocked Miley’s signature all-flower outfit as she hit the buzzer and spun around to the camera. Savannah and Matt Lauer teamed up for a duet, dressed as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton! Matt was dressed in a beaded, silver dress with a big, blonde wig. And, Savannah rocked a crew short wig, and matching beard, where she channeled Kenny perfectly! After everyone was introduced the entire Today crew hit the barn stage to perform all together!

Check out the full costume reveal, below!

WATCH: "I love having my twin here. This is like one of my favorite days ever!" @hodakotb couldn't be happier to be @blakeshelton pic.twitter.com/nLB8VIVX00 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2017

This year’s costumes were a major turn from the gang’s 2016 get-ups! Last year, Matt, Savannah and the entire Today Show crew took us back to the ’90s, with their epic throwback costumes. They dressed as the decade’s most iconic figures — Jerry Seinfeld [Matt Lauer], Demi Moore [Savannah Guthrie], Steve Urkel [Al Roker], Pulp Fiction‘s Mia Wallace and Vincent Vega [Tamron Hall and Willie Geist], Regis and Kathie Lee [Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb], Carson Daly [Carson Daly… yes, he returned to his MTV TRL roots for a pre-taped segment].

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Today Show hosts’ costumes?