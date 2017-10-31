Tiny Explains How She Got Her ‘Tight’ Bod: Her Diet, Boxing Routine & More

It’s no secret that Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle is up in the gym and looking better than ever! But, what really is her secret? The Xscape singer tells HollywoodLife.com her go-to workouts, daily food diary and just how she ‘keeps it right and tight!’

Get it right, get it tight! Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, 42, has been kicking her gym workouts into high gear ever since she gave birth to her youngest child, baby Heiress, who was born in April 2016. She’s switched up her eating habits, while still remaining a “carb girl,” and she’s taken on challenging workouts with the help of her trainer, Kory Phillips. As she prepares for the North American leg of her Xscape tour, Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com the secrets behind her “revenge body,” as Kory would say! First, it starts with what you put into your body.

Tiny’s diet — “I’ve recently turned into a pescetarian,” she says, adding, “So, my eating habits are a little different now.” And, Tiny means different as in, she cut out red meat completely! Pescetarianism is the practice of following a diet that includes fish or other seafood; not the flesh of other animals. “I’ve always been a steak girl, so to eat no red meat or pork has been different for me,” she admits. “I’ve been doing it for three months now.”

As a fitness-obsessed person, who’s adopted this type of diet, here’s a quick breakdown of what Tiny eats. “I pretty much eat whatever I want, while still following the diet. I eat a lot of vegetables and I do eat carbs. I’m a bread eater, but at the same time I try to work out a lot.”

Tiny’s workouts — Unlike most of us, Tiny loves ab workouts. “I don’t mind abs at all, I always want to do abs,” she gushes, before moving on to the legs, her other favorite area to work on. “I like to work on legs even though I hate leg day. But, that is one of the biggest things that I’m concerned about is building my legs.” Tiny also enlists the help of her waist trainer, which she says, “I wear it about four or five hours a day, a couple days out of the week.” As for leg workouts? — I do a lot of squats,” Tiny reveals. “My trainer, Kory [Phillips], he’s the best. My favorite workout with him is boxing. Boxing really works out your whole body and it’s really fun; It’s more exciting and amped up than just working on one thing.” We mean… check out her latest boxing video!

All in all, Tiny’s a busy woman, but one of her main priorities is, “keep ing it tight, keeping it right,” she says, referring to her workouts. “You know, I try to keep it together.” Right now, Tiny’s balancing parenthood, her entrepreneurial ventures, and her role in Xscape. The legendary girl group, who just reunited in 2017 after 20 years apart, is gearing up for their tour and a four-part Bravo special, Xscape: Still Kickin It. The special — which follows members, Kandi Byrruss, Tiny, LaTocha Scott and Tamika Scott as they make their triumphant return to the stage — airs Sundays on Bravo beginning Nov. 5 at 9 PM ET.

HollywoodLifers, would you try Tiny’s diet and fitness workout?