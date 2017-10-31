The Weeknd Ready To ‘Move On Fast’ After Seeing Selena Gomez With Justin Bieber

The Weeknd is wasting no time in getting over ex Selena Gomez after their shocking split. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s now looking for revenge hookups after Selena starting hanging with Justin Bieber again.

What a difference a week makes! First came the bombshell news that Selena Gomez, 25, had started hanging out with her ex Justin Bieber, 23, but that they were just friends and her boyfriend of 10 months The Weeknd, 27, was okay with it. Then after photos of a cozy Sunday morning breakfast between Jelena dropped on Oct. 30, so did news that Selena split with the “Starboy” singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. Now he’s feeling the sting of her sudden reconciliation with the Biebs and wants to get back to being a ladies man ASAP. “Knowing Selena is spending time with her ex Justin, Abel has been forced to move on too and more quickly than he expected. Call it revenge hookups if you want, but Abel is moving on fast after being annoyed by seeing Justin and Selena together,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Abel is still in a lot of pain over the split, he really loved Selena and he is sad it did not work out between them. By openly enjoying other women, Abel hopes to send a message to Selena that he too has moved on, even though his heart still aches over their breakup,” our insider continues. He was seen partying it up at a Toronto nightclub while grinding up against a mystery hottie on Oct. 30, so he’s well on his way to putting his romance with Sel in the past. See pics of The Weeknd, here

The Weeknd hasn’t been a single man in a long time and he plans on enjoying his life without being in a committed relationship. He was with model Bella Hadid , 21, for 18 months then started dating Selena less than two months after their Nov. 2016 breakup. “Abel does not plan to settle back into a relationship again anytime soon. Instead he wants to enjoy being single for a while and that means spending time with whomever he pleases. While touring Abel meets lots of pretty women and he wants to enjoy his freedom, dance with whomever he wants to and date whomever he likes to.” Game on Abel!

