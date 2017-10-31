The Weeknd Ready To ‘Move On Fast’ After Seeing Selena Gomez With Justin Bieber
The Weeknd is wasting no time in getting over ex Selena Gomez after their shocking split. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s now looking for revenge hookups after Selena starting hanging with Justin Bieber again.
What a difference a week makes! First came the bombshell news that Selena Gomez, 25, had started hanging out with her ex Justin Bieber, 23, but that they were just friends and her boyfriend of 10 months The Weeknd, 27, was okay with it. Then after photos of a cozy Sunday morning breakfast between Jelena dropped on Oct. 30, so did news that Selena split with the “Starboy” singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. Now he’s feeling the sting of her sudden reconciliation with the Biebs and wants to get back to being a ladies man ASAP. “Knowing Selena is spending time with her ex Justin, Abel has been forced to move on too and more quickly than he expected. Call it revenge hookups if you want, but Abel is moving on fast after being annoyed by seeing Justin and Selena together,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena will get back together for good this time?