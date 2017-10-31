The Weeknd Forgets Selena Gomez By Grinding On Cute Girl At Club After Split

Single and already minglin’! It looks like The Weeknd skipped the post-breakup blues phase and went straight to party mode! The singer was spotted grinding on a mystery girl in a Toronto club just one day after his split from Selena Gomez!

He’s a “motherf–kin’ Starboy,” alright! Just one day after news broke that The Weeknd, 27, and Selena Gomez, 25, split, he was caught partying it up inside a Toronto club. In a video,[courtesy of TMZ, below], the singer is all smiles, while grinding up on a mystery woman. When he sees himself being recording, by someone who appears to be a friend, he smirks at the camera and gives his stamp of approval with a hand gesture. Before he realizes he’s being taped, The Weeknd came be seen getting pretty cozy with the unidentified brunette, smiling and dancing to the beat. The Weeknd partied it up at a Toronto club for the launch party of 21 Savage, 25, Offset, 25, and Metro Boomin‘s new album, “Without Warning”.

It looks like there’s no love lost, here; And, it’s the same for Sel. The “Wolves” singer documented her and her assistant, Theresa Mingus, riding bikes on the same day her split with The Weeknd made headlines. On Oct. 30, the internet nearly broke when reports claimed the pair — who dated for 10 months — broke up. “She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” an insider confirmed to PEOPLE. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.” Although Selena “always made an effort” to attend his shows around her busy schedule, “that played a part in them getting distant,” the source added. “It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch.” Well, were they in touch before or after this video of him grinding on another girl surfaced?

Sel and The Weeknd seemed to be the couple of the year, with some fans shipping an engagement in the near future. However, others had their doubts when she was spotted hanging out with her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, on multiple occasions. What is this, 2009? — Nope. The infamous exes have been spending time together as of recently, despite other reports which claim they’ve actually been hanging out for weeks on end. They were photographed on three different outings. — First, they were spotted at Selena’s CA home on Oct. 22. Photos surfaced of Justin arriving at her home, where they reportedly hung out with mutual friends; she was photographed arriving to her home just a few minutes after her ex.

Then, Jelena were spotted, days later, grabbing breakfast at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, CA, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles. On that same day [Oct. 29], the pair attended a church service together at Zoe Church in LA, where an onlooker caught them sitting together in the front row. And, after their busy day out, Sel and Justin ended up back at his crib, where another photo emerged of the two inside his home. See it here!

Selena and Justin met in 2009 when his manager reached out to hers; Justin had a well-known crush on Sel before they began dating. The pair were on-and-off for years, until the demise of their relationship in early 2016. However, they’ve still continued to keep us guessing with subtle social media moves.

She eventually moved on with The Weeknd in early 2017, and Justin briefly dated Sofia Richie, 19, in August 2016. Nonetheless, Jelena has seemed to prevail, once again! We can’t wait to see what happens next!

