Selena Gomez Is All Smiles On Bike Ride After Justin Bieber Reunion & Split With The Weeknd

Selena Gomez doesn’t need your pity. She’s broken her social media silence since news broke that she split from The Weeknd, and TBH she couldn’t look happier. See the cute pics here!

Selena Gomez, 25, has had quite the week — and it’s only Tuesday! But her split from The Weeknd, 27, hasn’t gotten to the singer; in fact, she’s making it pretty clear to the rest of us that she’s out here living her best life. She can be seen smiling and singing along to her new song, “Wolves” in an adorable Instagram story that she posted on Oct. 30. She looks totally comfy in a grey hoodie and jeans as she bikes alongside her assistant Theresa Mingus. Honestly, a happy Selena is our favorite Selena, so we couldn’t be more excited to know she’s doing well post-breakup. See the cheerful pics below!

The Instagram post comes only one day after her day-long hang out session with on-off ex Justin Bieber, 23. The two singers were spotted grabbing breakfast at the Joi Cafe in Westlake Village, CA on Oct. 29, before attending church services together. They were later seen at Justin’s home looking super cozy together. We were shocked to see the former couple getting close again for the third (!) time this past week, but then an even bigger bomb dropped on all of us: Selena and The Weeknd ended their 10-month relationship. The reports of the split came out less than 12 hours before Selena posted the cute Instagram video. Click here to see a timeline of Selena’s relationship with The Weeknd.

But Sel isn’t the only one letting her breakup keep her from doing what she wants. JBiebs has allegedly been texting the “Bad Liar” singer “nonstop” whenever they’re apart. We aren’t sure how to feel about the two exes reconnecting, but Selena reportedly thinks they’re destined to be together. While we can’t say for sure what’s going on between Selena, Justin, and The Weeknd, it’s clear that Selena wants us all to know that she’s not letting any drama affect her.

