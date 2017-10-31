Selena Gomez Admits She Completely Cut Out ‘Everyone’ In Her Life During Lupus Treatment

In part two of her ‘Today’ Show interview, Selena Gomez got emotional while praising her friends for standing by her, even though she admitted to totally cutting them out of her life while she was sick with Lupus.

It was just one year ago that Selena Gomez, 25, was MIA from the spotlight as she privately sought treatment for her Lupus in Nashville for three months. “I took some time off. I needed to get my mind right and be healthy,” she said on the Today Show Oct. 31. “I removed myself from everyone in my life.” That included her best friend, Francia Raisa, who, just this summer, bravely donated her kidney to Selena and helped save her life. “We went six months without speaking,” Francia revealed in the Today sit down. Selena added that she feels incredibly lucky that friends like Francia didn’t give up on her, even though she wasn’t there for them during this time. “It’s just the fact that you have people in your life that understand where you are,” she gushed, “and not judge you for it.”

“It was a huge lesson in friendship for me…and trust,” Francia explained. “Because it’s easy to feel offended and want to be there, but you have to let them go through their own thing.” Selena told host Savannah Guthrie that she’s feeling better than she has in years ever since she had her kidney transplant over the summer, and she put some blame on herself for not getting well sooner. “I don’t think I made the right decisions because I didn’t accept it,” she admitted. “And that’s extremely selfish, and, at the same time, really just unnecessary. I’m not really proud of that. I’m definitely the hardest person on myself, for sure.”

However, she said she does not think getting ‘caught up in fame’ is what led to the decisions she made in not taking care of herself. “I don’t think I ever accepted the position I had [as a celebrity],” she revealed. “It was me almost feeling guilty about fame. People could see my position and think — they have it all figured out, they have everything, they get to live this cool life. [Really], you’re isolated. You’re being looked at, you’re being judged. I always want to be nice and I want to be great — that’s genuinely who I am, deep down — but it just seemed pointless.”

She concluded, “I don’t want people to think it’s a sad thing that I went through with Francia or with anything in my life. Because at the end of the day, I think all th stuff I went through made me and defined everything that I am right now. I think it’s a really beautiful thing and I have to remind myself that it’s not a negative experience.”.

