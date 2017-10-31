LeBron James, Steph Curry & More Celebs In The Most Terrifying Halloween Costumes Of 2017

If you’re having nightmares on Halloween, blame celebs like LeBron James and Steph Curry who rocked terrifying costumes. Click through our gallery of the scariest celeb Halloween costumes…if you dare.

Forget sexy Halloween costumes; celebrities like Behati Prinsloo and LeBron James went back to the holiday’s spooky roots and wore terrifying outfits this year! It’s hard to believe that such beautiful people can make such horrifying creatures, but they managed to make it work with some expert wigs, precise body paint, and professional level special FX! Probably the most haunting photo we’ve seen this October is LeBron dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from IT. We’ve seen varying levels of Pennywise costumes, from the great to the “they tried,” but LeBron certainly topped them all!

You can’t even tell that this is LeBron, and that’s crazy. The only indication we have that this is not the actual Pennywise (yeah, we know, he’s fictional) is by the kicks he’s rocking! Behati’s costume is not only scary, but downright genius. She mixed up the traditional spooky skeleton bodysuit by adding a tinier skeleton right over her baby bump. Super gross, but also pretty creative and cool!

Another contender for scariest costume? Steph Curry doing Jigsaw from Saw! Thankfully, wife Ayesha Curry had a good sense of humor about his costume choice and actually filmed an Instagram video for him, but we’d be running in the other direction. Steph dressed up as a full-sized version of the sadistic, murderous dummy, riding a huge tricycle, too. We’re not sure where he found a trike big enough to support an NBA player, but we have to give it to him for committing to his Halloween costume. This definitely wasn’t a store bought ensemble! For more spooky celebrities, scroll through our gallery above!

