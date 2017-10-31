Rose McGowan: VA Arrest Warrant For Drugs Is BS — ‘Trying To Silence Me?’ After Weinstein Claims

Uh oh! An arrest warrant has been issued in Virginia for Rose McGowan, stemming from a months-old drug case. Now the Harvey Weinstein whistleblower thinks this might be payback for her rape accusations.

Actress Rose McGowan put out a cryptic tweet on Oct. 30, saying that she found out there is a warrant out for her arrest in Virginia and that it was a load of crap. “Are they trying to silence me?” the 44-year-old actress who has accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape asked. “What a load of horsesh*t.” Now we know what she was referencing and it is a MONTHS old case against her stemming from back in January of 2017, when she left behind some belongings at Washington Dulles International Airport after flying in from LA. “Her personal belongings that were left behind from a flight arriving on Jan. 20 tested positive for narcotics,” Rob Yingling, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department told our sister site Deadline. “Our police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so that she can appear in a Loudoun County Virginia court to respond to the charge.”

Get this, the charge against the former Charmed star is a FELONY! That is some serious stuff. Felonies can prevent actors from securing work, so no wonder Rose is so upset by this. Yingling says that Airport police, “have been issued a bench warrant and entered it into a national law enforcement database.” So yes, this warrant for Rose’s arrest is the real deal. See pics of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, here.

The timing of the warrant comes at a curious moment, as Rose has been one of the lead accusers against disgraced movie producer Weinstin, 65. She claims he raped her when the two attended the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, and later was paid off in a $100,000 settlement to keep quiet about it. She decided to go public after the New York Times published a scathing expose about Weinstein’s track record of alleged sexual harassment and abuse that went back decades. She claims now that he was willing to pay her up to $1 million to stay quiet when buzz was going around just before NYT story broke. Since its publication, over 60 women including top A-list actresses have come forward with claims of harassment to outright rape against the former Hollywood heavyweight.

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

