Remy Ma & Lil Kim Are Uniting To Slam Nicki Minaj In Scathing New Track: See First Lyrics

Remy Ma, 37, is back at it with the Nicki Minaj diss tracks — but this time she’s called in reinforcements. Columbia Records exec Shawn Holiday just signed Remy to a multi-million dollar deal, sources told TMZ, and Remy didn’t hesitate to team up with Nicki’s nemesis Lil’ Kim, 42. The pair reportedly produced a savage new song called, “Wake Me Up,” and it’s full of disses aimed at the “Anaconda” rapper, 34. “That crown I’m gon take that sh*t. Cause you a clown and homie don’t play that sh*t,” the lyrics state. “I heard he lay that d***. You let them filet that fish. You just met him how he bae that quick?” Remy and Kim seriously aren’t holding back! We can’t wait to hear the rest of the lyrics and see the music video which was apparently made in the Bronx last week.

These lyrics seem to be directed at Nicki’s rumored relationship with Nas, 44. Their romance seemed to take off pretty quickly, and Remy might be mocking the couple since Nas worked with on her other Nicki diss track, “ShETHER.” Even though Remy doesn’t seem to be into the duo pairing up, fans have long been waiting for Nicki and Nas to make it official, especially after Nicki was spotted at the rapper’s Oct. 5 concert at the Hollywood Bowl. See pics of the rumored couple here!

The timing of Remy and Kim’s joint project couldn’t have come at a better time. They’ve been teasing a duet for months now, and there’s been a ton of hype recently around Remy and Nicki’s beef now that Remy’s close friend Cardi B, 25, joined Nicki on Migos‘ new song, “Motor Sport.” The track was released on Oct. 27, and fans have been trolling Remy ever since. Will Remy and Lil’ Kim’s new track be the last laugh? Or will it just stir up more drama between them and Nicki? Either way, we’ll be getting some fire new tunes in the future.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the lyrics? Do you think Nicki deserves this or should Remy and Kim back off? Let us know!