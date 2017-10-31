Olympiacos FC Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch the Champions League Match Online

Here we go! Get ready forRound Two. Barcelona takes on Olympiacos FC in a rematch of their prior Champions League clash. Kickoff is at 3:45 PM ET. Don’t miss a second of this match.

With group play halfway done, Barcelona is sitting pretty. The Blaugrana currently sit on top of the UEFA Champions League’s Group D. If Lionel Messi, 30, and crew can remain undefeated, they will have no problem advancing to the next stage. Thankfully, it looks like they’re going to pick up another three points, as they’re about to face the team they defeated, 3-1: Olympiacos FC. This time, Barca heads to Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus in Greece to meet the Thrylos on their home ground. Can the Greek team get some revenge on Barca (while picking up their first win in this season’s Champions League?)

Perhaps it’s the right time for the Barcelona squad to take a vacation. Spain is tearing itself apart, with Catalonia (the northeasters part of Spain) voted to declare independence from Spain on Oct. 27. Following a controversial independence referendum, the Catalan’s MPs in the 135-seat regional parliament voted for independence by a margin of 70 votes to 10, according to The Guardian. After this controversial secret vote, the Spanish senate in Madrid granted powers to the country’s prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, to impose direct rule on Catalonia.

What does this mean for Barcelona’s role in Spain’s La Liga? “I have my own personal opinion but this is politics and it seems that every five minutes, something changes and more things could happen today and tomorrow,” manager Ernesto Valverde, 53, told Marca. “Personally, I want to focus on sport because my responsibility is Barcelona and ensuring we win.” Perhaps it’s best he keeps his mind on the ball and leaves the politics behind.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers? Do you think that Barcelona will win the Champions league? Do you think that the chaos in Spain is going to disrupt their chances?