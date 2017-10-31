NYC Village Halloween Parade 2017 Live Stream: Watch The 44th Annual Party

Trick or treat! Ghouls and goblins (and sexy cats) are hitting the streets of NYC October 31 for a frightfully good time at the 2017 annual Village Halloween Parade. If you can’t make it to NYC tonight, you can still join in on the fun by watching our live stream!

Once a year, the streets of NYC’s famed Greenwich Village fill with New Yorkers flaunting their Halloween finest. And seriously; their costumes are elaborate! The New York City Village Halloween Parade has been one of the city’s most beloved traditions for 44 years, and the 2017 event is bound to be the best yet. The festivities begin at 7:00pm ET at the corner of Spring Street and 6th Avenue, and heads up to 16th street. If you’re not in town, you can tune in from home by watching NY1’s coverage from 8:00pm to 9:30pm ET! Scroll down for a link to their live stream!

The Village parade is one of the spookiest processions in the world, and considered the largest event of its kind on October 31! The parade was actually started in 1974 by a father leading his kids and their friends from house to house in their costumes. More and more people joined in on the fun, and soon it was a citywide event. How cool is that?

This year, we have a feeling that you’ll see a lot of familiar costumes strolling down the streets. Think, the Stranger Things kids, Pennywise the clown, a couple Donald Trumps or two, Wonder Woman, and a whole lot of Spidermen! Tonight’s bound to be a ghoulishly good time! And if you’re already home and online, may we suggest taking a look at the best Halloween costumes celebrities have been wearing for Halloween?

HollywoodLifers, are you watching the NYC Village Halloween Parade? Let us know!