Once Again, Neil Patrick Harris & His Family Win Halloween: See Freaky ‘AHS’ Inspired Costumes

If there’s one thing you can count on every Halloween, it’s that Neil Patrick Harris & his adorable fam will totally BRING it! This year, the foursome dressed as a freak show, and their crazy looks are everything!

Every year, fans look forward to seeing what creative, coordinated family costumes the Burtka-Harris fam will rock. This year did NOT disappoint! Taking to Instagram on Oct. 31, Neil Patrick Harris, 44, finally unveiled his family’s 2017 Halloween costume, and we have to say, it was pretty “freaky!” Neil, his husband David Burtka, 42, and their seven-year-old twins Harper and Gideon, wore American-Horror-Story-inspired looks — even posing with a circus backdrop! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb kids at the pumpkin patch this year.

In the fun photo, NPH is dressed up as a devious-looking ringmaster, while David is the creepy clown known as Twisty from season four of AHS, which was called “Freak Show.” It was the kids however who totally stole the show! Little Gideon posed as a strong man — curled mustache and all — and his sister was hilariously a bearded lady. “Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween,” Neil captioned the image. Later, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes collage from the festive shoot.

“Love the outtakes!” he wrote, adding that David is the one who “chose the theme” as well as “convinced the children.” “He’s awesome like that,” the star gushed. Aw! In the past, the Burtka-Harris fam has majorly impressed us with their takes on classic Hollywood, “Alice in Wonderland” characters and “Batman” baddies. We especially loved their recreation of Star Wars back in 2015. I mean, have you ever seen a cuter Luke Skywalker or Princess Leia? These four are true masters when it comes to Halloween!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — is this your favorite Halloween costume from the Burtka-Harris fam yet?