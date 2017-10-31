How Mia Khalifa Really Feels About JuJu Smith’s Diss: Why She Doesn’t Hold It Against Him

Ex porn star and sports fan Mia Khalifa tried SO hard to get Steelers star JuJu Smith’s attention, but he shut her down hard! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s not holding his diss against him.

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa, 24, loves to flirt with athletes, but the feeling is definitely not mutual. On Oct. 24, Mia tweeted at Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, 20, with this saucy message: “You’re my new favorite follow on Twitter.” But JuJu having any of it. He wrote back, “Oh hell nah, I’m not falling for this lol. I’m young not stupid,” On SNAP! But it doesn’t matter because all she really wanted was the spotlight that it brought her.”Mia lives for all this attention. To be dissed by JuJu is totally fine in her eyes because even if he took her advances either way she’d be in the news,” a source close to Mia tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She is all about her brand and no news is bad news. She wants to build herself up, so if it takes sports or music stars to make it happen then it’s all good, its all a part of the game she is trying to play. Just wait till next week when she tries to get with someone else. She’s an attention hound,” our insider continues. Mia has already caused a headache for NBA star Steph Curry, 29, by tweeting him pictures of her feet after his wife Ayesha, 28, accidentally let it slip that he has a foot fetish. The ex porn star made matters worse by drawing attention to it with her flirty foot tweets, even though she got hammered by Dubs fans for the tacky move on a married man. See pics of other stars who have feuded with Mia, here.

JuJu made it even more clear that he wanted nothing to do with the Out of Bounds host’s advances, even posting fan art that showed video of him running down the field while mowing over players and had Mia’s face superimposed onto the Cleveland Brown’s player’s helmet which he kicked in the head during his drive. He added tearful laughing emojis and wrote, “This one too good y’all too crazy.” The rookie wide receiver is one of the hottest stars in the NFL at the moment and he wasn’t about to let Mia have any part of his incredible season. She has a longstanding habit of posting private DM’s with musicians and pro athletes to her Twitter and JuJu wasn’t about to get into any of her online shenanigans.

This one too good y’all too crazy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zWcLmB4vHs — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think most pro athletes are on to Mia’s attention seeking ways?