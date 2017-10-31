Downtown NYC: 6 People Feared Dead & 15 Injured After Truck Mows Down Pedestrians On Bike Path

Six people are dead, and 15 injured, after a driver reportedly drove the wrong way down a bike path in lower Manhattan. The driver reportedly brandished a gun, as well. We have the details.

A tragedy is unfolding in lower Manhattan, where a white van reportedly drove the wrong way down a bike path near the Westside Highway around 3:15pm ET, plowing through bikers from behind for at least 20 blocks, from Houston St. down to Chambers St. At least six people are reportedly dead, and 15 more people injured after the horrific incident. The van also reportedly hit a school bus before coming to a stop near Stuyvesant High School. The driver exited the van after the rampage, and was shot in the leg by the NYPD. They’ve been taken to the hospital, and remain unidentified.

They have informed reporters that they are not looking for any other suspects, and that the situation is contained. The NYPD told HollywoodLife.com that the investigation is still ongoing. The joint terrorism task force is on the scene with the NYPD as a precautionary measure; with mass casualties, it is assumed terrorism until proven otherwise.

MANHATTAN: BREAKING: Car runs over people in the bike lane on West Side Highway, some seriously injured. Driver reportedly arrested. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/wYD5F9Mr0Q — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) October 31, 2017

Video shows mangled bicycle on street after incident that left multiple people dead in lower Manhattan pic.twitter.com/BOiZvfkyL4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 31, 2017

