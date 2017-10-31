Breaking News

Downtown NYC: 6 People Feared Dead & 15 Injured After Truck Mows Down Pedestrians On Bike Path

Shooting in Lower Manhattan
AP/REX/Shutterstock
In this still image taken from video, police and ambulances respond to report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center in New York onManhattan Shooting, New York, USA - 31 Oct 2017
In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, officers respond to a report of gunfire along West Street near the pedestrian bridge at Stuyvesant High School in lower Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Martin Speechley/NYPD via AP)
A New York Police Department officer stands next to a body covered under a white sheet near a mangled bike along a bike path Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
A New York Police Department officer stands next to a body covered under a white sheet near a mangled bike along a bike path Tuesday Oct. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

Six people are dead, and 15 injured, after a driver reportedly drove the wrong way down a bike path in lower Manhattan. The driver reportedly brandished a gun, as well. We have the details.

A tragedy is unfolding in lower Manhattan, where a white van reportedly drove the wrong way down a bike path near the Westside Highway around 3:15pm ET, plowing through bikers from behind for at least 20 blocks, from Houston St. down to Chambers St. At least six people are reportedly dead, and 15 more people injured after the horrific incident. The van also reportedly hit a school bus before coming to a stop near Stuyvesant High School. The driver exited the van after the rampage, and was shot in the leg by the NYPD. They’ve been taken to the hospital, and remain unidentified.

They have informed reporters that they are not looking for any other suspects, and that the situation is contained. The NYPD told HollywoodLife.com that the investigation is still ongoing. The joint terrorism task force is on the scene with the NYPD as a precautionary measure; with mass casualties, it is assumed terrorism until proven otherwise.

HollywoodLifers, this story is still developing. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.