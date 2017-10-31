Manhattan Attack: Josh Groban Hears Gunshots & Posts Video As Other Stars Tweet Prayers

So scary. Josh Groban is ‘shaking’ after narrowly escaping a deadly NYC attack on Oct. 31, when a driver drove the wrong way down a bike path and killed at least 8 people. Watch!

Just moments after a driver drove the wrong way down a bike path, killing at least 8 and injuring 9 innocent New Yorkers, singer Josh Groban took to Twitter to reveal that he’s “shaking” after realizing he just narrowly escaped the brutal attack that occurred in lower Manhattan on Oct 31. “I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting,” he tweeted. (Police reportedly shot the driver in the abdomen and arrested him after he hit a school bus and ended his rampage.) That dog is now a hero! Click here to see more pics of the NYC attack.

And that’s not all Josh had to say. His first tweet gave better insight into his initial thought after hearing the gunshots nearby. “Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F***,” he wrote, before adding, “I hope everyone’s ok. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there.” He then posted the following video on his Twitter page, thanking the NYPD for their quick response to the situation.

Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD pic.twitter.com/v0nwJiqmDw — josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Like Josh, a number of other celebs also took to Twitter to react to the news. Some even posted some much needed prayers for those affected by the attack. Singer Sara Bareilles wrote, “Horrible to have to text each other “are you ok?” this often. My heart breaks for the victims of the accident and shooting in Manhattan. xo.” And Lin-Manuel Miranda added, “Waiting for more news about the shooting downtown. Stay safe, NYC.” Former Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez also chimed in, saying, “Thoughts and prayers to my beloved NYC and all those who were injured. Everyone please be safe tonight.”

As of right now, it’s still unclear why this unidentified man drove the wrong way down a bike path for nearly 20 blocks, but witnesses told police that the driver was yelling “Allahu akbar”, which means “God is great” in Arabic, according to our sister site, Deadline. NYPD sources also believe it was a “a deliberate act,” as he had two handguns in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those affected by this horrible incident.