Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Blowout: He Asked To Invite Sofia Richie For Halloween

Oh no! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are fighting again! Their newest argument is over their kids’ trick-or-treating plans. Who’s going to take them on Halloween? We have the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is so not here for Scott Disick, 34, bringing his rumored fianceé Sofia Richie, 19, along for some Halloween festivities. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kourt had a ginormous dispute with Scott over who should take their kids trick-or-treating this year.

“The week before Halloween, Scott and Kourtney had a epic blowout over Halloween and trick or treating plans with their kids,” a source close to the pair told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott really wanted to be with the kids for the holiday but Kourtney put up a big fuss. Kourtney is resentful that Scott has been lacking in his father duties lately. Instead of spending his free time with the kids, Scott has been traveling with his too young girlfriend Sofia and Kourtney is frustrated.” See pictures of Scott and Sofia here!

Scott apparently just wanted to bring his girlfriend along, but Kourt allegedly didn’t think it was fair to her or the kids. “Scott is sad and disappointed because he feels that he is the kids’ father and has a right to be with them during important holidays,” the source continues. “Scott even wanted to share the fun activity with Sofia and bring her along with the kids, which made Kourtney even more enraged. Since Scott has started seeing Sofia regularly, Kourtney and Scott have been arguing about everything… they have yet to come to a compromise for their Halloween plans with the kids. Kourtney argued that if Scott was going to bring Sofia then maybe Younes [Bendjima] should come too. The holiday could become very scary or interesting for all involved.”

We’ve been looking forward to what Kourt and the kids were going to go as this year — especially after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star blew our minds with the epic Michael Jackson and Madonna couple’s costume she rocked with sister Kim Kardashian , 37, on Oct. 28. Hopefully her blowout with Scott doesn’t keep the kids from having a great time on Halloween!

