Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Blowout: He Asked To Invite Sofia Richie For Halloween
Oh no! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are fighting again! Their newest argument is over their kids’ trick-or-treating plans. Who’s going to take them on Halloween? We have the EXCLUSIVE details here.
Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is so not here for Scott Disick, 34, bringing his rumored fianceé Sofia Richie, 19, along for some Halloween festivities. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kourt had a ginormous dispute with Scott over who should take their kids trick-or-treating this year.
“The week before Halloween, Scott and Kourtney had a epic blowout over Halloween and trick or treating plans with their kids,” a source close to the pair told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott really wanted to be with the kids for the holiday but Kourtney put up a big fuss. Kourtney is resentful that Scott has been lacking in his father duties lately. Instead of spending his free time with the kids, Scott has been traveling with his too young girlfriend Sofia and Kourtney is frustrated.” See pictures of Scott and Sofia here!
