Khloe Kardashian Reveals Exact 7-Day Fitness Plan — Follow & Lose Weight Fast

Everyone wants to know how Khloe looks so great, and now, she’s spilling her exact gym routine, day by day! Copy her fitness plan here!

Khloe Kardashian is revealing her exact workout plan! Don’t succumb to winter weight gain! You can kick-start your fitness routine like Khloe with her 7-day plan below!

Day 1 – Cardio: “A lot of people ease off their fitness routines after summer, and then ramp it up again after the holidays to do damage control. Personally, I like to keep it consistent year-round. If you STAY ready, you never have to GET ready! I work out all the time, so I can eat what I want, when I want. One of the most valuable things I’ve learned is to constantly change up my workouts. If you’re always doing the same type of workout, your body becomes immune to it and you stop seeing the results you were previously seeing. I do this by strength training with a focus on different body parts on different days. I also try to incorporate different types of cardio, like SoulCycle or Rise Nation.”

“Joe also makes me go on runs every Monday. We call it “Black Monday.” I hate running, so this one is hard for me, but I’m so much faster than I was at the beginning of the summer! I am proud of myself for that. Every day this week, I’ll share an example of how I would normally train on that particular day. Every day will be totally different and meant to challenge your body and keep it guessing. This is what has worked for me! Like I said, this is often my dreaded running day, but there are so many other great ways to get in your cardio. Sometimes I throw in a boxing conditioning session [with my trainer Gunnar], which is crazy hard, but really fun and makes time fly.”

Day 2 – Legs and A$S: “For all you dolls following my 7-day fitness plan, get ready because this is maybe my FAVORITE day. Check out my girl Lyzabeth Lopez‘ powerhouse moves for a banging booty right here.”

Day 3 – Abs and Core: “These muscle groups definitely deserve their own day! Moves that target your core often incorporate balance, cardio and full-body engagement, resulting in a calorie-torching workout.”

Day 4 – Cardio: “Aaaaannd we’re back to cardio! Spinning is an AMAZING way to get it done. There’s so much energy and enthusiasm in a class like SoulCycle that you often push yourself further than you thought you could go! If you haven’t yet, I highly recommend checking out a spin class in your area. You won’t regret it!”

Day 5 – Arms: “I know, it can be hard to dedicate an entire workout to just this. Arms are my least favorite body part to work on! Progress is slow and really tough. But I promise that sexy, sculpted arms can happen when you put in the work! Grabbing a partner can make challenging days way more fun.”

Day 6 – Full Body: “Bring it home on day 6, dolls! I promise there’s a rest day coming up! Full-body workouts are powerful and taxing, so you probably only want to do these once a week to avoid burnout. One of my favorite ways to work my whole body is to use battle ropes. They are super intense, but don’t let them intimidate you! Just 10 minutes on the ropes is a major workout and makes you feel incredible!”

Day 7 – Recover: “Now that you’ve done all six days of my fitness plan, it’s time to reward yourself! Taking at least one day to rest and recover is SO important. Your muscles need time to repair and you need time to recharge. This doesn’t necessarily mean lying on the couch all day (but that’s cool too, lol!). It’s a great day for stretching, foam rolling, soaking in a therapeutic bath, or doing some easy yoga.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to copy Khloe Kardashian’s gym routine and her exact fitness moves?