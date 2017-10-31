Khloe Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson ‘Daddy’ As She Battles Morning Sickness: Confirming Baby?

Documenting her Halloween festivities, Khloe Kardashian posted a vid of Tristan Thompson with the words ‘daddy’ on it! And we’ve exclusively learned she’s dealing with major pregnancy woes! Get the details.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, was totally trolling fans while celebrating Halloween with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26! Taking to Snapchat, the reality star wasn’t shy about showing off how much fun she and her man were having at a Halloween party with his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates. In fact, perhaps getting a little TOO carried away, she shared a video of Tristan rocking his Game of Thrones costume, and over the clip, she wrote “That’s daddy.” Wait, what? Yes, Khloe may have just confirmed her pregnancy with the NBA star! OR, she just thinks her boyfriend’s total “daddy” status — which is slang for “hot.”

Either way though, our own sources have shared that Khloe is expecting a baby boy with Tristan, and the two couldn’t be happier about starting a family together! Despite the craziness that comes along with pregnancy, Khloe is feeling beyond “blessed” — and we don’t blame her! “Khloe is mindfully enjoying every step of her pregnancy, even the parts that most women dread, like morning sickness, and an ever-changing, and sometimes unpredictable, body,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It wasn’t all that long ago that Khloe feared she would never be able to get pregnant and give birth to her own baby, and that has always been a dream of hers from a very young age.” Click here to see adorable photos of celeb kids on Halloween.

“Khloe’s a natural mom, even without having had any children of her own to practice her parenting on — she has so much love to give, and is always the first person her friends think to call if they need help, advice, or a reality check,” our source continued. “After everything Khloe went through with Lamar [Odom], all the stress and the heartbreak, Khloe had times when she doubted if she would ever be truly happy again. She thanks God every day for all the blessings she has been given, she’s never been more in love and excited for the future, and the baby hasn’t even arrived yet!”

How sweet is THAT? When the “daddy” video was taken, which was the night of Oct. 30, Khloe and Tristan wore coordinating Game of Thrones costumes to get into the Halloween spirit. While Tristan went as Khal Drogo, the mom-to-be wore a Daenerys Targaryen costume. For those who don’t know, those two GoT characters fell in love in the show and Daenerys became pregnant with Khal’s baby — how fitting, right? Although… the child ended up being stillborn and deformed, but we won’t talk about that!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Khloe’s trolling? Do you hope she officially confirms her pregnancy soon?