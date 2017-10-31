Kate Upton: Fans Freak Over Her Looking Gorgeous In Astros Jacket Cheering On Justin Verlander

Kate Upton rocked the heck out of a Houston Astros jacket while cheering on fiance Justin Verlander in the World Series. Fans are freaking out over the sexiest woman in Dodgers Stadium.

No one was cheering harder for the Houston Astros to win the World Series in game 6 on Oct. 31 than Kate Upton. The 25-year-old swimsuit model’s fiance Justin Verlander, 34, had the start on the mound and she was so proud of her pitcher honey. She could be seen in cutaways in a skybox going wild any time he struck out a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers and she looked SO good doing it. Justin may have landed in Houston just in time for the playoffs thanks to a trade, and the team’s colors of blue and orange sure look sensational on the gorgeous blonde.

She was seen rocking a retro navy Astros jacket with red, orange and yellow stripes along the bottom and the team’s name in white lettering. It was so classy and colorful, and made it very clear where her loyalty lies. Kate’s new to rooting for the team since her man spent so many years with the Detroit Tigers, but she fits in well as a Houston fan. The beauty wore her hair back in a simple pony tail and rocked a bright red lip for game 6. Unlike the first two games of the series in LA when the temps were around 100 degrees, it was a chilly Halloween night so the jacket sure came in handy.

Of course fans couldn’t help but notice the most beautiful woman in Dodgers Stadium not cheering for the home team. People took to Twitter in droves to comment on how even if Justin lost the game, he’s already won at life by having such a stunning woman that he’s going to marry. Really, he’s got all that athletic talent, millions of dollars AND one of the sexiest women on the planet to call his own. Some guys have all the luck.

First things first, look how GORGEOUS Kate was at the game:

Then everyone and their brother lamented how Justin gets to go home to the supermodel every night.

Win or lose, Justin Verlander goes home to Kate Upton tonight. The man already won life. — Chanandler Bong (@MattNussa) November 1, 2017

Don't feel bad for Justin Verlander not closing out this game for the Astros — he goes home every night to Kate Upton. — PJ (@DoppelSchoon11) November 1, 2017

Win or Lose Verlander wins all the time because he goes home to Kate Upton — Sean Powers (@Seanpowers1991) November 1, 2017

Verlander still goes home to Kate Upton. Lucky bastard. — Schreck (@the_schreck) November 1, 2017

Justin Verlander & Kate Upton:

The MLB version of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen.

BOTH of these lucky bastards found the same lamp to rub?? pic.twitter.com/OwyqjJmZ6G — Cuz Vinnie (@cuzvinnie222) November 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kate’s gorgeous retro Astros jacket? Does it make you want to buy some team gear?