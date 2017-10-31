Ellen Brings Back Karla Kardashian For Halloween 2017 With An Epic Twist

The lesser known Kardashian sister is pregnant, too! Ellen DeGeneres dressed up as her hilarious character, Karla Kardashian, for Halloween — and that bump is HUGE.

Ellen DeGeneres, 29, might have just won Halloween as the hilarious Karla Kardashian. Not only is her version of a Kardashian sister back for the spooky holiday, but she’s also with child! Yes, that’s right, along with her “sisters” Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Karla’s pregnant, too. The only difference? Karla looks like she’s about ready to pop, because her massive baby belly is bigger than the rest of her body! Crazy!

Dressed in a leopard bodysuit with a platinum blonde wig and lots of fake bling, Karla made a shocking announcement: Kourtney is pregnant, too! Or is she? As Karla made the announcement, Kourtney snuck out on stage and immediately shut it down. Not only was she rocking a crop top to show off her flat stomach, but she immediately told Karla that she’s NOT pregnant. Karla’s excuse? She confused her with Kendall — it’s actually Kendall who is pregnant! Wait, no, just kidding again — because Kendall strutted out onto the stage to shut that down quickly, too. “I’m not pregnant either,” Kendall says as Kourtney laughs and Karla just looks on dumbfounded. Yikes!

Okay, so Karla Kardashian isn’t real and neither Kendall nor Kourtney are pregnant. Huge bummer, right? But at least it made for a fun Halloween episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

