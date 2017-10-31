Kailyn Lowry Slams Farrah Abraham After Firing From MTV Over Porn Scandal — Exclusive Interview

At least one ‘Teen Mom’ cast member isn’t shedding any tears that Farrah Abraham has been fired by MTV after her latest porn venture. We’ve got Kailyn Lowry’s scathing reaction in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

Farrah Abraham apparently pushed MTV and its parent company Viacom too far with her latest porn venture. The Teen Mom OG star planned to do a pay per view one woman sex show via live stream on Oct. 30, and while she didn’t end up gong through with it, the stunt cost the 25-year-old her reality gig. At least one member of the Teen Mom family is thrilled that Farrah has finally been kicked to the curb for her adventures in pornography. Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, 25, tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview that, “It’s about time.” BAM! She didn’t mince words and with that brief line says all we need to know about her feelings towards the Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom star. They’re not even on the same show and Kailyn can’t stand Farrah.

The two ladies have gone at it on previous Teen Mom specials and have had Twitter feuds in the past, so there’s no love lost. When a fan tweeted at Kailyn that she was acting too much like Farrah in a Jan. 2017 Teen Mom 2 episode, she fired back, “We all have bad times…but I def never did porn so there’s no comparison.” She also hit out in a Dec. 2016 interview with RealMrHousewife.com, saying that the mom of eight-year-old daughter Sophia, “is out here doing pornos to stay relevant.”

Farrah already has two porn films under her belt in her 2013 and 2014 Vivid Video sex tapes with prolific adult film star James Deen, 31. She managed to keep her MTV gig despite those scandalous and very adult vids, but this time around she says that her plan to pleasure herself on a pay per view live stream pushed the envelope. While Viacom hasn’t responded to Farrah’s claims that she’s been canned, the reality star made the shocking announcement herself. See pics of Farrah, here.

The Teem Mom OG season seven trailer dropped on Oct. 30 featuring Farrah prominently, and just hours later she took to her social media accounts announcing, “Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn’t help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain,” regarding the promo. Then she claimed that her latest porn stunt got her fired. “Viacom let me go because as a business mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private.” She said that they told her, “my brand’s press out shines the Teen Mom Viacom press.” Farrah also went on to call herself the “biggest talent on the show.”

