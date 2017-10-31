Justin Bieber Believes Selena Gomez Is ‘The One’ — Getting Back Together Is ‘Destiny’

Here we go again! Justin Bieber thinks Selena Gomez is ‘The One,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, and believe that getting back together would feel like his ‘destiny.’

WHAT YEAR IS IT?! Not only are Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, hanging out again, but the “Sorry” singer actually wants to get back together. “Justin has told Selena that she is The One and he still believes it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants her back and is doing whatever he needs to do to try and prove that to her and as we all have seen its so far so good. If he has to build up the friendship before love returns he is completely willing to do that. He feels that he wants to get back to the best girl he has ever been with, it almost feels like destiny.”

To be fair, the tattooed heart-throb kinda’ has a point — even if it sounds cliché. They dated on and off for years, then parted ways, and now appear to be hitting it off again as if nothing ever changed. Obviously her split from The Weeknd played some sort of role in their rekindled friendship. The power couple split earlier this week after 10 years of dating. While their breakup sounded incredibly shocking to all of us, insiders claim it was actually a loooong time coming due to their conflicting schedules. Selena is shooting in New York and the “Starboy” crooner is traveling the world as part of his tour.

Justin has nothing to lose at this point. The “Fetish” songstress if officially single — but is she really ready to mingle? We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that The Weeknd is ready to “move on fast” onto the next one. Will Selena do the same? If she does, will it be with Justin? He’s reportedly texting her NON-STOP these days, and her family fears that she’ll give in and make the same mistakes from her past. At this point, only time will tell.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and Justin will try things out again? Let us know!