Justin Bieber Reportedly Texting Selena ‘Nonstop’ After The Weeknd Split: Will She Take Him Back?

Now that Selena Gomez’s single, Justin Bieber’s reportedly making moves! Selena’s phone is apparently blowing up with texts from her ex! Will she get back together with him?

Justin Bieber, 23, is reportedly on a mission to get his newly single ex-girlfriend back after her split from boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd! Along with hanging out with Selena Gomez, 25, three times in one week, he’s allegedly texting her “nonstop” when they’re apart. As for Selena, she has to figure out what her heart wants before letting her guard down and responding to his sweet messages, a source close to Sel told Us Weekly. “The ball is in Selena’s court right now,”the source said. “She was happy with The Weeknd but Justin always has the biggest piece of her heart. This situation is a heartstring type of thing.”

Selena reportedly can’t deny her feelings for Justin, the source said, but if you’re waiting for the big Jelena reunion, don’t hold your breath. “It’s definitely a possibility that they could get back together,” they told Us. “It’ll be a long situation and there wont be a decision made tomorrow. It’ll be a lot of back and forth, but ultimately, they’re friends think it will end up in that direction.”

Part of the reason Selena’s hesitating is because of her and Justin’s tumultuous relationship history, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. They were just teenagers when they first got together, and couldn’t make it work. They were busy becoming superstars! But now that they’re adults, Selena hopes that things could turn out differently. After her kidney transplant, she wants the most out of life! That might mean having Justin by her side for the journey.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both Justin and Selena’s reps for comment.

