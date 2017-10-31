‘DWTS’: Jordan Fisher Spills His Secrets To Staying ‘On Top Of’ Grueling Rehearsals

Staying on your toes for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is definitely not easy, so in a new EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, Jordan Fisher, reveals how he’s focusing on putting his health first.

Jordan Fisher, 23, is admitting that keeping in shape for Dancing With The Stars is not easy. So, how is he doing it? “As much sleep as possible,” Jordan told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at Nintendo’s launch event for Nintendo Switch’s new game, Super Mario Odyssey. “As much water as possible. And really just leaning on my friends and making sure that I prioritize my health. I have to stay on top of it.” And staying on top of it he is definitely doing, because as of October 30 there are only five couples left — and he and pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, are one of them!

“You get body work and you go to a spa and you do your hot and cold therapy and do your acupuncture,” Jordan added. “Do your juices, have your eggs and have your bananas and everything you know taht is good for you that will make sure you are good on the other end.” It sure sounds like Jordan has his routine figured out, and he’s definitely focusing on staying healthy so he can return to the dance floor week after week. We’re so impressed with his stamina and the will power he’s showing by committing to making sure his body stays in tip-top shape! Make sure you check out HollywoodLife.com‘s EXCLUSIVE photo shoot with Jordan and Lindsay, in which they posed along the stunning skyline of New York City.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Jordan’s regime to keep going for Dancing With The Stars? Comment below, let us know!