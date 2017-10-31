Natalia Dyer On The ‘Stranger Things’ Love Triangle: Jancy Is Left In An ‘Ambiguous Place’

So, are they or aren’t they? Everyone’s obsessed with Jonathan and Nancy (aka Jancy) on ‘Stranger Things’, and now actress Natalia Dyer is explaining where the couple is at the end of season two.

Natalia Dyer, 20, has delighted fans by talking about the one and only Jancy! In a new interview, Natalia opens up about the Stranger Things love triangle between her on-screen character, Nancy, and her boyfriend, Steve (Joe Keery), and their friend, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). “I don’t know if [Nancy] completely understands what she’s doing, you know?” Natalia told EW, referring to the triangle. “Emotions aren’t always very logical, and I think sometimes, Nancy is kind of a logical person and so emotions are a little harder to decipher for her.”

But, lets get down to business: are Jonathan and Nancy together at the end of season two or not? “I think the ending is left open-ended. They’re kind of in an ambiguous place. Are they dating? Are they not dating? Is she totally over [Steve]? I would say that there’s a lot to explore there, I don’t think it’s neatly tied up,” Natalia explained. Gah! Unfortunately that doens’t exactly answer the question, which is frustrating for fans who have been waiting for Jancy since day one. However, the steamy kiss they shared in season two and those stolen glances in the final scenes at the dance definitely left us wanting more. But, Natalia hasn’t completely disregarded Steve from Nancy’s life: “I think she does care about Steve, and they do care about each other… but after what happened in season 1, I think they needed some time to be apart at least,” the actress explained. “They were growing in different ways. What happened with Jonathan, that had been building, and she had a connection with him that needed to be… explored.” Hmm!

