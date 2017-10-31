Kim K Ariana Grande & More Stars Who Dressed Up Like Hollywood Idols Aaliyah, Marilyn & More

They look legendary! Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and many more celebrities opted to dress up as classic Hollywood Idols for Halloween this year. Check out their amazing costumes here!

It looks like celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, 37, Ariana Grande, 24, Demi Lovato, 25, and more all had the same idea when it came to this year’s Halloween costumes: Hollywood Idols! They all dressed to impress and looked absolutely incredible while taking us back to some classic icons from Marilyn Monroe to Bette Davis. Let’s shed some light on some of the best 2017 transformations for the holiday of receiving candy and scaring the masses! SEE PICS OF THE HOLLYWOOD IDOL COSTUMES HERE!

Kim dressed in a few different costumes this year, including songstresses Madonna, 59, and the late Aaliyah. For her version of the material girl, Kim went with the same elegant gown and blonde hair (Kim wore a wig) Madonna showcased at the 1991 Academy Awards ceremony when she brought Michael Jackson as her date. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, partnered with Kim and dressed as Michael in his famous white sequined suit. For her version of Aaliyah, Kim decided on the sequined bra and black leather pants outfit as well as the dark eye makeup the singer sported in her music video for “Are You that Somebody?” Ariana chose a movie star legend and amazingly dressed as actress Bette Davis. She beautifully posed for a black and white photo showing off a bare shoulder and curly hair while holding a martini glass.

Model Karlie Kloss, 25, went with the popular choice of pin-up darling Marilyn Monroe in her classic white dress and Demi memorialized Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla in her incredible purple glittery pantsuit that she wore for her last concert at the Houston Astrodome in 1995. Meanwhile, rapper JAY-Z, 47, dressed up as fellow hip hop icon, the late, great Notorious B.I.G. in a red leather jacket and shades. Ellie Goulding, 30, looked adorable as country singer Dolly Parton, 71, in a high-haired blonde wig and western style dress while hip hop star Nas, 44, posed as the late comedian Richard Pryor in a dashing red and black tuxedo and afro wig.

HollywoodLifers, what Hollywood idol costume is your favorite? Tell us here!