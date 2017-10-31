It isn’t Halloween without candy — but after finding out that bugs are used to make some of our favorite treats, we just might have to pass. Get the details here! That is, if you want chocolate to be ruined forever.

If you're itching for a good scare this Halloween, look no further than the ingredients list on the back of your favorite chocolate bar. No, I'm not talking about the amount of grams of sugar there is in a fun size candy bar — I'm referring to the ingredient called "confectioner's glaze." Now that sounds innocent enough, but there's another name for it that might give you the heebie jeebies: bug secretion. That's right. The shiny coatings on Junior Mints, candy corn, and more are all made using secretions from Kerrie lacca bugs. The substance, also called "shellac" makes its way onto our favorite goodies after it's scraped from tree brances, melted, strained, and then cooled, according to Mashable. The shiny resin is also used in some wood varnishes. Weird!

But don’t worry — the stuff is actually totally fine to consume. The glaze has been designated as Generally Recognized As Safe by the FDA. It’s also used mostly as a polish and the amount used to give candy their shiny finish is so small that it shouldn’t affect you (or the taste) at all, University of Wisconsin professor of food engineering Rich Hartel told Mashable. Shellac doubles as a preservative that protects the food from moisture and extends its shelf life, so it’s honestly a pretty useful component.

While we’re at it, we should probably tell you that anything containing “Carmine” is also insect-infested. It’s an ingredient derived from cochnieal bugs and primarily used to create red food dye. Again, it’s FDA approved, so you don’t need to worry too much about it. While the concept of snacking on some bugs doesn’t really sound super enjoyable, it’s not going to harm you. If you’re vegan though (or just super freaked out by eating bug secretions), you might want to trick-or-treat for candies that don’t contain animal products like Airheads, Sour Patch Kids, and Jolly Ranchers.

