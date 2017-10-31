‘GMA’ Hosts Nail Halloween With Epic Superhero Costumes: Wonder Woman & More

They did it again! The hosts of ‘Good Morning America’ debuted their Halloween costumes on the Oct. 31 show, dressing as various superheroes. Check out their looks here!

The morning show hosts always go all-out when it comes to Halloween, and this year, the Good Morning America team totally took things to the next level with their costumes! First up? Robin Roberts slaying in the most epic Wonder Woman costume and looking better than EVER. And can we talk about Lara Spencer rolling up as a motorcycle dressed as Black Widow — she’s straight FIRE in that black leather outfit. Ginger Zee went for a funny, rather than sexy, route for her look, totally nailing her Baby Groot costume. As for the main guys of the show, George Stephanpoulos killed it as Superman/Clark Kent, while Michael Strahan gave Chris Hemsworth a run for his money in a Thor getup.

Of course, there was also a skit to go along with the debut of the costumes, and the superheroes came together to fend off robbers who were taking over the GMA set. We didn’t think it would be possible for this crew to top what they’ve done in previous years, but as always, they’ve just gotten better! In 2016, the group filmed a pre-taped package of themselves parodying Stranger Things, but for the GMA live show, they dressed as characters from Pokemon, Hamilton, Finding Nemo and more. Amy Robach even went as the one and only, Sia, while Jesse Palmer portrayed his very own Captain America. We’re kind of here for them doing a joint look this year, rather than a bunch of separate costumes, though!

And how about in 2015, when they all channeled musical characters, including Cookie and Lucious from Empire and Ed Sheeran? It truly doesn’t get better or more festive than this!

"If Marvel and DC can get together, we can solve all of the problems in the world!" – @MarkRuffalo 😂#HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/BZPUIuSbEJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2017

