Did Farrah Abraham Find Out She Was Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’ While On Camera?

Woah! Farrah Abraham got fired from ‘Teen Mom OG’ for her porn scandal and it reportedly all happened to her unknowingly while on camera for the show. Will her shocking reaction be featured in an upcoming episode?

Farrah Abraham, 26, took to Facebook on the night of Oct. 30 to announce that she’d been fired from Teen Mom OG for her work in the adult entertainment industry and now we’re learning that the whole incident may have been caught on camera. Apparently, MTV production for the show was filming at Farrah’s furniture store when they pulled her aside and told her the upsetting news and the young star was totally caught off guard, according to RealMrHouseWife.com. “Farrah was completely blindsided by the firing,” a source close to production told the site. “The film crew for Teen Mom OG had showed up to film the one year anniversary and Halloween party at Farrah’s Furniture store. Farrah was expecting to film that when all of a sudden a producer came on camera, broke the fourth wall, and told Farrah that she was fired.” See some of Farrah’s most memorable moments here.

The new season of Teen Mom OG premieres next month and it will most likely feature Farrah’s firing. Although Farrah issued a long statement about how wrong MTV is for firing her and how she’s proud of who she is, we can’t help but wonder if the firing will be permanent. As fans of the show know, the mother of Sophia has had a sort of love hate relationship with the network and her appearances on the show have been sporadic in the past.

Farrah made headlines when she signed on to take part in a live stream porn show for Halloween. Although she promoted that she would perform anal sex, she failed to do so during the stream and now many viewers are asking for a refund after paying to see something that wasn’t shown. We’re not sure what’s going to happen with Farrah from her on out, but we’ll be keeping an eye out and wish her the best!

