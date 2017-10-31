Farrah Abraham Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’ Over Anal Sex Live Show? See Her Response

Oh no! Farrah Abraham is claiming that after her live one-woman anal sex show on live stream on Oct. 30, she’s been yanked from ‘Teen Mom OG.’ We’ve got the details.

What the heck? Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, 25, is claiming that she’s been canned from the MTV show after she performed a solo anal sex show live online on Oct. 30. The trailer for the upcoming season of the program dropped the same day and now she’s claiming that she’s been fired by Viacom, the company that owns MTV. “Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn’t help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain – Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private,” she wrote on a late night Instagram post.

“Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today, my brands’ press out shines the Teen Mom Viacom press – Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother,” she continued.

“I’m proud of myself not giving in to be sex shamed by Viacom network, Proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different fields and scale them. Cheers to basically winning against hurtful disgusting executives who do way more in their personal lives then what I could ever be judged for – I will never be broken by hateful wrong people and if everyone else is brained washed, on drugs, pills, scheming thinking their at the top of their power trips I WISH to always be apart- I give this chapter of my life to GOD & all of his glory & to justice in court,” she added. It sounds like a lawsuit is brewing.

“If God’s for you who dare be against you. I look forward to writing my first business book and sharing all of these life changing experiences in detail , from scheming producers & executives to jealous celebrities ,what to do to over come, not be shattered & stay true to the free world we live in ! #USA #AMERICA Get out there a keep being you! Your much better then all the politics & the people at the top who could never be at the top if it wasn’t for you! #godisgood,” she finished in her Instagram missive. We will keep you updated on what’s going on with Farrah and her status on Teen Mom OG. as this story is developing.

