What To Do If You Don’t Have A Halloween Costume & You’re Freaking Out

It’s finally Halloween, and you don’t have a costume! Don’t worry, you can still make a splash at your Halloween party with these easy costume ideas!

If you waited until the last minute, and have now been invited to a party you just can’t miss, read this story for some easy and fast ideas! The first super easy and cheap costume is to be a mouse or a cat like Ariana Grande. All you need are some ears and some black eyeliner. Do you makeup with a dramatic cat eye and draw on some whiskers — done! If you are the type of girl with a ton of colorful and glittery makeup, you can easily be a unicorn or mermaid. Here is a step by step makeup tutorial to be a sexy mermaid! It’s very easy to make a costume from clothes in your closet — have a denim shirt? Rosie the Riveter. Have a black dress and pearls? Audrey Hepburn. Have a white dress and blonde hair? Marilyn Monroe.

If you have the time and energy to do a little DIY, you can be Taylor Swift‘s “You Belong With Me” character. Take some markers to a white t-shirt and name your squad! Don’t forget to put “Junior Jewels” front and center! If you want to be Medusa, buy a pack of gummy worms and pin them into a curled updo. Wear a Grecian-inspired dress and you’re done! “A tourist” is also a super easy look — wear a Hawaiian shirt or an “I LOVE NY” tee, carry a map, and hold a camera. Voila!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to dress as any of these easy and fast costumes for Halloween?