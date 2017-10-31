Is Chris Brown Singing About Still Being In Love With Rihanna On New Album? Listen To ‘I Love Her’

Will Chris Brown EVER be over Rihanna?! It’s not looking like it, if you want to go by his new song ‘I Love Her.’ The lyrics definitely seem to be referencing his first love. Listen here!

Chris Brown, 28, simply can’t resist a Rihanna reference, and he appears to give her a shout-out on his new track “TK” from Heartbreak on a Full Moon. From the very first lyric, it seems to be centered around Rih, as Chris starts out by singing,”Baby I know you gon’ blame me for every problem, know everybody got some skeletons in their closet.” Of course, when it comes to Chris and Rihanna’s relationship, things always come back to the infamous 2009 Grammys incident, when he beat her up before the big awards show. Later on in the first verse, Breezy appears to reference how angry he is that Rihanna has moved on from him, singing, “Bein’ sneaky and f***in’ with a lame n****, live your life, bet you, you won’t be the same n***a.”

In the pre-chorus, Chris sings about his friends continuously telling him to let the girl in the song “go,” but he admits he’s never been able to. It all comes to a head in the chorus, in which he repeats, “But I love her, I love her, I love her, I can’t let it go.” It’s been years since Chris and RiRi broke up, but he’s never made it a secret that he’s been pining for her ever since. You can take a listen to the full song below to hear more references to Rihanna in “I Love Her.” And, of course, this isn’t the first time the 28-year-old has implied that he’s still over heels for RiRi.

In July, he teamed up with Dave East for a track called “Perfect,” and laments about a woman who just has to be Ri. “Damn I let a good girl go,” he sings. “Away, away, away, I’ve been (away)/All around the world/And I’ve been lookin’ for you searchin’/You deserve it ’cause you perfect.” Hmm! See more photos of Chris Brown and Rihanna.

Unfortunately for Chris, Rihanna has gotten the hell over him (see: Hassan Jameel.) And rightfully so, considering their volatile history. Still, Chris won’t give up the chase! Sources have told us that Chris “misses” Rihanna, and that she’s “always been one of the most special women in his life.” Okay, sure. “For him to completely lose her is difficult for him to accept. He’s scared she’s out of his life forever,” one insider exclusively told us. Too little, too late!

