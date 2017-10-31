Chris Brown Drops First Album In 3 Years On Halloween: Stream ‘Heartbreak On A Full Moon’

Happy Halloween! Chris Brown just released the followup to 2015’s ‘Royalty,’ and the 45-track album — yes, you read that right — is exactly what fans have been waiting for. Stream it here!

Chris Brown, 28, has given fans a 45-track project in the form of Heartbreak on a Full Moon (Oct. 31), and it’s almost too much to handle. Stream the new album, which includes features from Ty Dolla $ign, Future, Young Thug, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Kodak Black, Yo Gotti, Gucci Mane, Usher, DeJ Loaf, Lil Yachty, Jhene Aiko and R. Kelly, below!

Breezy got fans ready when he dropped three bangers in advance of the release on Oct. 30, which included the emotional “Pull Up,” “Everybody Knows” and autoplay heavy “Hope You Do.” Whew, with all of these bangers it is going to take fans a while to pick out their favorite tracks, because dropping 45 songs in one epic project is one of the most ambitious things any music artist has EVER done! We’re going to put on our headphones and get to work now, because we’re dying to know if he has any songs about ex loves Rihanna, 29, or Karrueche Tran, 29.

“I thought Heartbreak On a Full Moon was a depiction of what my soul wanted to say,” Chris told Complex of the record. “It’s funny because we’re doing a double album. I’ve done so many records, but all of the records, to me, are personal favorites and I feel like it gets what I want to say across. It gives a vibe. You get nostalgia or you get a sense of individuality.” See pics from Chris’ “High End” music video with Young Thug and Future.

