Royalty Brown, Gunner Pratt, & More Celeb Kids On Halloween: See Cutest Costumes This Year

Celeb youngsters look sweeter than ever this Halloween, & we can’t get enough of their creative costumes! From Royalty Brown to newborn Gunner Pratt, the cuteness overload’s real! See the best looks of 2017.

Every Halloween, stars never fail to deck their kids out in the most precious costumes. This year though has been especially impressive! I mean, just look at Royalty Brown‘s, 3, adorable rendition of Cinderella — super precious, right? And Heidi Montag, 31, and Spencer Pratt‘s, 34, newborn son Gunner Pratt, 4 weeks, dressed as a baby pumpkin is BEYOND cute! There’s so many more aw-worthy looks where those came from though! Click here to see the cutest Kardashian kid costumes of all time.

As always, Royalty brought her A-game this Halloween. The little cutie, whose famous father is singer Chris Brown, 28, made an appearance via Instagram on Oct. 31, and she looked SO darling dressed as Cinderella — blonde wig and all! To pull off the look, Royalty wore an authentic-looking blue gown which even boasted a long train. To complete the costume, the tot also sported long gloves and a fuzzy blue crown. Now THAT’S how you do Cinderella! Last year, Ro-Ro donned a few different costumes — including Minnie Mouse and Selena. So hopefully there’s even more sweet looks to come!

While Royalty’s already an established pro when it comes to Halloween, baby Gunner, who was born on Oct. 1, is celebrating his very first Oct. 31! Of course Heidi and Spencer couldn’t resist dressing him in the ever-classic pumpkin look, and obviously the tiny infant nailed it! “Getting ready for Halloween 🎃,” the adorable Instagram snapshot was captioned. Gunner wasn’t the only baby rocking orange threads this Halloween though!

In another one of the tiniest costumes out there, Hoda Kotb‘s, 53, adorable 8-month-old daughter Haley Joy celebrated her first Halloween too! The smiley baby got into the costume spirit early, as Hoda posted a sweet photo of Haley, also dressed as a pumpkin, on Oct. 26. “I couldn’t wait !! 🎃,” the TV host captioned the pic. We don’t blame Hoda for her impatience, after all, Haley looked impossibly cute in her round jack o’lantern suit complete with a miniature pumpkin hat. SUCH an adorable spin on a classic!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — which youngster’s Halloween costume do you like best?