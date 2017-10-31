Stars Celebrating Halloween 2017: Cardi B As Cruella, Khloe Kardashian As Khaleesi & More

Now that Halloween is officially here, celebs are showing off their most spooky, funny and elaborate costumes. See what stars like Khloe Kardashian, Cardi B and more dressed as this year!

Boo! It’s officially Oct. 31 and stars are getting in the Halloween spirit. While many celebs put on their spooky or sexy best for weekend parties, today is the actual day of the holiday, and we’re taking a look at all the costumes from 2017. We’re absolutely loving Khloe Kardashian’s amazing Game of Thrones costume — she went as Khaleesi, while boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, channeled Drogo. They debuted the looks on her Snapchat on Oct. 30, and revealed they even won the Best Couples Costume honor at the party they attended! Over the weekend, Khloe’s sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, dressed up together as Madonna and Michael Jackson, while Kim has also already had two other costumes — Cher and Aaliyah!

Some stars decided to go with tried and true Halloween favorites like witches, vampires and other spooky types — take Steph Curry’s hilarious Jigsaw look and LeBron James terrifyingly channeling Pennywise. Of course, many ladies like to take the sexy route when it comes to Halloween, and Ariel Winter did not disappoint with her revealing Fifth Element look or her amazing skeleton costume. There are also many celebrity parents out there and they love showing off how they dressed up their little ones. Kristen Bell‘s kids hilariously forced her to dress as Elsa this year, even though that’s not the princess she plays in Frozen. Anything for the kids, right!?

There’s plenty more where these came from, and we’ve rounded them all up in the gallery above. Click through to check out what your fave stars were dressed as this Halloween!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb’s Halloween 2017 costume was your favorite?