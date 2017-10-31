Lauren Conrad & More Stars Wish Fans A Happy Halloween: See Messages & Costumes

Halloween 2017 is here, and along with sharing epic photos of their costumes, celebrities are sharing Happy Halloween messages to their fans. Check ’em out here!

Just like us, celebrities are getting in the Halloween spirit, and sending their fans well wishes on the spooooky holiday. Right after he woke up on Halloween morning, Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to write, “Good morning! Happy Halloween!” He then went on to share a fun mixtape in honor of the holiday! Meanwhile, country superstar, Kelsea Ballerini, is in the middle of album rlease week, so she had to dress up at the airport, but uploaded a photo of her skeleton onesie with the caption, “Happy Halloween from the airport.” You gotta do what you gotta do, right!?

Lauren Conrad used her “Happy Halloween” message to promote some Halloween content on her blog, where she broke down some of her favorite parts of the holiday. The celebrations really started over the weekend, though with stars starting to show off their costumes as early as Oct. 26, and including Happy Halloween messages in their captions. Best friends, Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens, have been posting about Halloween non-top, and on Oct. 30, Ash asked her fans, “Who’s ready for Halloween tomorrow? I am!” As for Vanessa, along with photos of her costumes, she also shared fun Halloween videos to get in the spirit!

There were plenty more stars to share Halloween messages along with photos of their costumes, and you can see some of our favorite 2017 looks in the gallery above. Click through to check them all out!

Who’s ready for Halloween tomorrow? I am!!🙋🏼 pic.twitter.com/05BzwBYraq — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) October 31, 2017

