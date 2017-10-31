6 Life-Changing Apps You Need Now If You’re Trying To Get Pregnant Or Expecting

Trying to get pregnant and then being pregnant can be scary and stressful, but luckily, there are apps to enlighten you along the way. Here are some top picks that can help you if you are trying to conceive or are already expecting!

A ton of our favorite celebs like Jessica Alba, Kate Middleton and Bar Refaeli are all expecting! It’s a Hollywood (and Royal!) baby boom! Whether you are pregnant or trying to become pregnant, there are a ton of easy-to-follow apps — most of which are FREE — to make the entire process a little more comforting and a little less stressful! Here are some of our favorite apps:

AVOIDING PREGNANCY: Glow tracks your period and concludes patterns or irregularities in your cycle. This is helpful for your doctor to know before you try to conceive. The app also assists you in tracking sex, period symptoms, moods, and sleep. It’s an easy way to keep all of that information in one place.

TRYING TO GET PREGNANT: Again, Glow tracks your cycle, and very clearly tells you when you are ovulating. It also tells you a conception percentage during that time. When you are ovulating, you have a “high risk” for pregnancy. For example, your chances could be anywhere from seven to 29 percent for getting pregnant. (AKA it’s time to have sex.) After your ovulate, your pregnancy risk can drop to around two to three percent.

WHEN YOU ARE PREGNANT:

What To Expect: Weekly updates on…what to expect. Read over 10,000 expert articles with helpful tips, connect with other moms, watch videos, and track your baby’s growth.

The Bump: Helps you take funs pictures with captions and little animations or fruits that tell you the size of the baby as it grows! There is also a birth countdown, and helpful content like what to pack in your hospital bag.

Sprout: There is a 3-D interactive map that shows the baby growing — it’s wild! You can also track your doctor’s appointments, your weight, and how many times the baby kicks!

Ovia: This app tracks your baby’s growth and helps YOU keep track of your daily mood, weight, sleep, nutrition, and more. There is an anonymous community for asking questions and personalized content.

AFTER YOU GIVE BIRTH:

Feed baby: This is super helpful to stay on a schedule for feedings and diaper changes! It also tracks your baby’s sleep and growth.

HollywoodLifers, what apps have you used while pregnant?