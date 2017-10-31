Manchester United Vs. Benfica Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Clash Online

It’s time for the rematch! Manchester United won their first Champions League meeting with Benfica. Now, these two go head-to-head one more time. The game kicks off at 3:45 PM ET so tune in to watch.

This is the wonderful thing about the group stage of the Champions League: if your favorite team loses to a bitter rival, they’ll get a second chance to score a major win. Now, while there isn’t any major bad blood between Manchester United and Portugal’s S.L. Benfica, the squad from Lisbon goes into this game with some added motivation. They lost, 1-0, to the Red Devils on Oct. 18 in the first meeting. Now, the Águias fly to Old Trafford to meet United on their home turf. The Eagles are desperate for a win so they better bring it when they meet the English soccer icons.

Going into this match, Manchester United and FC Basel are on pace to advance to the next stage of the Champions League. United has gone undefeated, securing three wins over Basel, Benfica and CSKA Moscow. If they continue to play at their level, Man United won’t have a problem reaching the knockout stage. Of course, if they lose the next three games, they’ll be watching the rest of tournament from home.

Manchester United has taken a few lumps at home. They Red Devils suffered a surprising defeat to Huddersfield, which may have been a long time coming. Though they opened up the Premier League season by scoring 16 times in their first five games, they struggled to go 1-0 over Southampton, per The Telegraph. After a scrappy match against Tottenham Hotspur, it’s time for Jose Mourinho, 54, to lick his wounds and lead his team into battle.

