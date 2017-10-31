NC Parents Charged With Child Abuse After Baby Son, 18 Mos., Found With Maggots In Diaper

This is SO horrific! A couple’s been arrested for child abuse after their 7 kids were found malnourished & living in dirty conditions. Not only were human feces in their home, their baby had maggots in his diaper!

Parents of seven, Jamie Leigh Hiatt, 25, and Michael Patrick McKnight, 26, have been charged with felony child abuse for forcing their young children (ages ranging from 1-6) to live in an extremely unclean and unsanitary home. Authorities were performing a welfare check on the family on Oct. 27 when they discovered the seven children were living in horrendous conditions. For example, authorities said the house had human and animal feces, as well as urine, throughout it. Jamie and Michael were immediately arrested and charged with six counts of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of felony child abuse, according to local police.

If that’s not bad enough though, one of their children, who’s just 18 months old, was found with maggots inside his diaper! Of the seven total children found in the home, Michael is said to be the father of three of them, while Jamie is apparently the mother of the other four children. After the police search, Lexington cops called the home “very filthy,” and said the kids were living in “unhealthy” conditions, according to a report obtained by THV11. In fact, Lexington Police Department Cpt. Michael Hunt told The Dispatch that when they walked inside the house, the officers “reported an overwhelming smell of feces and urine.”

The captain added that the “overall condition of the home was nasty” and that it was clear malnutrition was an ongoing issue. Due to children being present in the home, emergency medical services were notified, who then took a one-year-old and 18-month-old twin babies to Lexington Medical Center. It was there it was discovered that one of the twins was living with maggots in his diaper. Next, the three children were sent to Brenner Children’s Hospital for additional treatment. Since then, they’ve been listed as being in “fair” condition.

Even more recently, the one-year-old’s been released to Davidson County Social Services. The other four children in the home were taken away and placed in the care of relatives, or they were placed in foster care. As for Michael and Jamie, they were each jailed with a $100,000 bond. On top of that, authorities said that additional charges may even be added. Their court date is set for Nov. 20.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe a family lived in these conditions?