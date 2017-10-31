Are Cardi B & Offset Following In Gucci & Keyshia’s Footsteps With $1 Million TV Wedding Special?

It’s only been 4 days since Offset proposed to Cardi B, and TV networks are already recruiting the couple for a pricey TV wedding special, according to reports… like, $1 million pricey! But, is the couple down for it?

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 25, are engaged and they may be cashing in on their upcoming wedding… if they play their cards right! Not long after they got engaged — since it’s only been four days — BET, VH1, and WEtv, all approached the couple to lock down a deal, according to TMZ. And, multiple production sources tell the site that a potential deal could be worth a whopping $1 million! The newly engaged pair are down for a TV special, the site reports, adding that they’re considering the numerous offers! One offer that’s allegedly already been exposed? — VH1. Mona Scott from the network — and the creator of Love & Hip Hop, Cardi’s former show — has reportedly reached out to the female rapper.

Since Offset got down on one knee on Oct. 27, fans have been wondering when they will say “I do.” Cardi and Offset’s upcoming nuptials — with a TBD date — are being compared to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s recent wedding. The pair married during a LIVE TV special on BET, which racked up a steep bill of about $1 million. However, it’s been reported that BET picked up the entire tab. Gucci and Keyshia tied the knot on Oct. 17, in Miami during an all-white, lavish ceremony. Now, the weeks leading up to their wedding will play out during a 9-episode special on BET. And, not only did the network reportedly pay for their royal-like wedding, but the couple is earning big bucks for the special. Gucci and Keyshia scored $650k for the multi-episode special, according to TMZ. Now, fans are thinking that Cardi and Offset can ink that type of deal, and much more. We’ll have to wait and see!

Just four days ago, Cardi got the surprise of a lifetime when she performed at Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia on Oct. 27. Offset tapped her on the shoulder from behind, and got down on one knee with a massive 8-carat, oval-cut diamond engagement ring. Cardi jumped up and down in tears as she accepted his proposal. And, since then, she’s been showing off her giant sparkler all over social media. The engagement came just days after Migos dropped their new track, “Motorsport” which features Cardi and Nicki Minaj, 34.

Cardi and Offset began dating in the beginning of 2017, and have only been together for roughly eight months. They were first romantically linked when they attended Super Bowl LI together on Feb. 5, 2017. They continued to fuel romance rumors, that same month, when they released their collaboration, “Lick” to rave reviews. And, they’ve been inseparable ever since!

While they’ve gotten a ton of support from friends, other stars and family members, there is one person who aired out their disappointment after their engagement. Wendy Williams, 53, made the couple part of her “Hot Topics” segment on her Oct. 30 show, where she said Cardi shouldn’t have accepted Offset’s ring. But, why?— Wendy felt as though Cardi’s career is on the rise and the Offset is just “stalling” her on her way to the top. Cardi and Offset have yet to respond to Wendy’s comments.

HollywoodLifers, would you watch a TV wedding special with Cardi and Offset?