50 Cent Laughs At Wendy Williams After She Faints On Live TV: It ‘Looks Like Bad Acting’

Wendy Williams has made enough enemies in all of her years in radio and TV that there were bound to be some people who felt no sympathy for her when she had a terrifying fainting episode on her daytime talk show’s live Halloween special on Oct. 31. She was dressed in a heavy sequined costume as the Statue of Liberty when she began slurring her words, shaking and falling to the ground. Her arch-enemy 50 Cent, 42, thought it was hilarious, posting a still shot of the 53-year-old host in mid-faint to his Instagram with the caption “LOL 😆.” Oh, that’s not very nice!

Fiddy doubled down too, later posting the actual video of Wendy’s terrifying episode and captioned it, “What is this🤦‍♂️it just looks like bad acting to me. 👀LOL. She said she over heated in her costume. #50centralbet.” These two have no love lost, as they’ve been beefing hard lately. Wendy shaded the rapper hard for jokingly putting up a countdown clock as to when he got to quit paying child support to his ex Shaniqua Tompkins for their son Marquise. She told the entrepreneur to “get a life,” during her Hot Topics segment on Oct. 13. In response, Fiddy slammed the daytime diva hours later via his Instagram about her husband’s alleged cheating scandal. He posted an unflattering pic of Wendy in a bikini with the caption, “Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh your husband is not a bad man. He deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly m**********r. Focus on your own s**t b***h.” See pics of Wendy, here.

It didn’t end there, as he followed it up with a side by side pic of Wendy and the “Beast” from the 1980’s TV series Beauty and the Beast. “Yeah bitch, you f***ing around in the wrong section. Every time you call me, I’m a show up,” he wrote. So it’s not a big shock that he’s getting a huge laugh out of Wendy’s scary and very public health drama. For her part, the talk show host is doing better now, as her show’s rep told HollywoodLife.com in a statement that, “Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show.” The host herself later took to Instagram with a video showing a slew of hydrating liquids in front of her, saying, “I’m home, I’m hydrating. I will definitely be there tomorrow with the rest of the story.”

