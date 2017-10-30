VA Woman, 22, Dead After Boy, 12, Jumps On Her Car In Alleged Suicide Attempt

A young woman is dead after a 12-year-old boy allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off an overpass. Marisa Harris was studying how to help kids with depression in grad school.

Marisa Harris, 22, was killed when a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass and landed on her SUV on the freeway below on October 30. The impact of the jump, which Virginia State Police are investigating as a suicide attempt, left Marisa “incapacitated.” She died at the scene. The boy, whose identity is being withheld because he’s a minor, was taken to a local hospital where he’s being treated for “life-threatening” injuries, according to police.

Marisa’s boyfriend (name unknown), 23, was in the front passenger seat during the horrifying incident. He was able to grab the steering wheel and maneuver the SUV to the side of the road, bringing it to a stop against a concrete barrier. He was uninjured in the accident. Marisa was a bright and bubbly graduate student who was studying clinical counseling at Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. Marisa was learning how to help children who are suffering from depression, and kids with severe behavioral problems.

Her mother, Leigh Miller, called the circumstances of Marisa’s death “ironic” — dying after a 12-year-old child allegedly attempted suicide. “That’s the irony that we’re at looking at right now,” her mother told the Washington Post. “She was caring — I mean she had an absolute love for children. She was — she was awesome. I miss her so much.”

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

